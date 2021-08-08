Trust the science for vaccines. But what about abortion?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

“Trust the science.”

This is the new buzz phrase for encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Regardless of where you fall on getting the COVID-19 vaccine or not, I want to unpack the phrase, “Trust the science.”

What does it mean to "trust the science"? The ad campaigns for the COVID-19 vaccines tell us that science tells us that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, secure and reliable. I think what the ads are telling us is that science has tested the COVID-19 vaccines and has determined that it's safer to get the shots than not to get them. The ad ends by telling us we can trust science.

OK.

Then let’s apply this logic. Science has told us for a few decades now that a fetus has a heartbeat in the womb.

At what week does a fetus have a heartbeat?

A baby's heartbeat can be detected by transvaginal ultrasound as early as three to four weeks after conception, or five to six weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period. This early embryonic heartbeat is fast, often about 160-180 beats per minute, twice as fast as us adults!

So science tells us that a fetus is without a doubt a human at the age of three weeks in the womb. But yet, no state in the United States prohibits abortion after a heartbeat has been detected.

Why is this?

Most argue, “It’s the woman’s body and it is her right to decide.” But science tells us that the woman has another human being’s body inside of her at the point of a heartbeat.

Still, the legal definition of death is, “no heartbeat or signs of life.” Yet, in all fairness, we still fight to save a person’s life even after their heart stops in hopes that we can get the heart to start working again. We know that after a point, a lack of heartbeat denotes death, or no life left in the body. However, a baby in the womb who has a heartbeat doesn’t have human rights.

The Bible says in Proverbs 31:8, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

That is what I am doing here.

Unborn babies are the most helpless humans alive.

They can’t speak to their moms and say, “Don’t kill me.”

We have to speak for them.

We are told today when it comes to COVID-19 to trust science, but we have been told now for decades to ignore science when it comes to the life of the unborn.

We can’t have it both ways.

We either trust the science or we ignore it.

Which is it?

Why is it OK to ignore science when it comes to the unborn, but we should trust it when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines? We certainly have tons more evidence that a baby is at least a human when a heartbeat is detected than we do that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and don’t have any lasting effects on your health.

The argument for abortion is, “It’s my body, I should be able to do with it what I want.”

But science is telling us to get vaccinated or our bodies could infect other bodies and leave detrimental results even death for someone else due to our negligence. But when this same argument is used on abortions, it is ignored, and the right of the woman’s body takes precedent over the right of the body of the baby that is being not just harmed but murdered.

We now have governors and mayors who are mandating that you can’t go back to work without a COVID vaccine, otherwise you could jeopardize the life of another. I am not debating this statement; I am just trying to understand how science is driving what we should do when it comes to COVID, but we blatantly ignore it when it comes to abortion.

We can’t pick and choose when we want to trust science, just like we can’t pick and choose when we want to trust God.

And by the way, “God created science.” The Bible tells us, Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”

That includes science.

Sadly, like sexuality, science has been corrupted. It has been sabotaged by the desire to eliminate a Creator so we can simply do whatever we want.

God is still on His throne. He was when COVID-19 started and He will be when it ends.

The truth of the matter is this, “Science only matters to the extent that we trust God with it.”

May God have mercy on our souls as a nation and may we return to trusting the Creator more than the creation.

We need God as a nation and a world like never before.

Listen to science, but trust Jesus.

He is our only hope.