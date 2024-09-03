Home Opinion Understanding your spiritual battle has already begun

“But I have good news for you today. We win in the end. Guaranteed. Communism won’t win. Neither will secularism. The Gospel is going to win and the Kingdom of God is going to prevail” — Greg Laurie

Some Christians are surprised to find that this life as a follower of Jesus is not a cakewalk. In fact, it’s a conflict. It isn’t a playground, it is actually a battleground.

The question is not whether or not we will be engaged in a spiritual war. That ship has already sailed. The question is, will we win or lose in this spiritual war? Will we advance or retreat? Will we gain ground or lose ground? There are no other alternatives. If you belong to Jesus Christ, you can’t sit this battle out. You can’t choose to be a pacifist — or you will find yourself crushed on the battlefield.



The day you committed your life to Jesus Christ, the day you had your spiritual eyes opened, the day you turned from darkness to light and from the power of Satan to God, that was the day the devil declared war on you. Before that time, he had you where he wanted you, and was quite happy with that arrangement. But you weren’t happy at all with that arrangement, and neither was I. That is why we turned to Christ.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Bible says that the “god of this world,” speaking of Satan, had blinded our eyes. Scripture tells us that in the days before we put our faith in Christ, we were taken captive by Satan to do his will (2 Corinthians 4:4). But we got sick and tired of being ripped off, and that’s why we put our faith in the Lord Jesus.



The devil isn’t happy about you turning to Christ, and he isn’t going to take this lying down. He will do everything he can to trip you up, discourage you, or defeat you on this battlefield. Anyone who chooses to be on the side of the Lord Jesus Christ will face severe opposition from Satan and his followers — the legions of demons under his command.

World War II was one of the biggest conflicts in the history of mankind. Think about how different our world would be if America had not entered that conflict. Hitler was on the march. He had taken over Poland and France, with Great Britain in his sights. Had the United States not entered the war we would have a much different world right now. But we did enter that conflict, and the world was and is a better place for it.



It’s not that war is a good thing. War is never desirable. But sometimes you have to fight. That was a justified war, meaning it was a right and worthy cause for us to stand up — especially when we learned that Hitler’s goal was to eradicate the Jewish population of Europe in his so-called “final solution.”

Most of us don’t like fighting. I understand that. But some things are worth defending and worth fighting for. There are times when you just have to just step up to the plate and fight. It’s interesting that on more than one occasion the Christian life is compared to a conflict on a battlefield. In 2 Timothy 2:3 (NLT), Paul says, “Endure suffering along with me, as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. In 1 Timothy 6:12 (NLT) he says, “Fight the good fight for the true faith.”

It is a good fight, and each one of us needs to stand up and enter the battle. Here’s why. The Church of Jesus Christ is under attack like never before — around the world and here in the USA. In today’s entertainment, media, and in many political circles, Christians are summarily mocked, marginalized, and dismissed as lunatics. Overseas our brothers and sisters are being martyred by people who hate the message of the Gospel. It’s enough to cause you as a Christian to be downright discouraged.

But I have good news for you today. We win in the end. Guaranteed. Communism won’t win. Neither will secularism. The Gospel is going to win and the kingdom of God is going to prevail.



In Ephesians 6:10-13 (NKJV) we read:

“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”

Paul says, “Put on the full armor of God.” The phrase “put on” means to do it once and for all. It speaks of permanence. The full armor of God isn’t something we put on and take off at bedtime. (You might need it in the middle of the night!) It is something to be put on permanently. You are meant to keep the armor of God on for your whole life. Why? Because the temptations and attacks will not stop until you get to Heaven. You need to always keep your guard up.

Here is something the devil doesn’t want you to know. Satan doesn’t want you to know that he was soundly defeated at the cross of calvary by Jesus Christ. He is already a defeated foe. And he hates the fact that you would know that. 1 John 3:8 (NKJV) says, “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.”

When Jesus cried out “It is finished” on the cross, He was saying, “It is done. The price has been paid. The enemy has been defeated.” He had finished the work the Father had given him to do. He had finished and broken Satan’s stronghold on humanity — and on you and me!



Colossians 2:14 (NLT) tells us that at the cross Jesus “canceled the record of the charges against us and took it away by nailing it to the cross. In this way, he disarmed the spiritual rulers and authorities. He shamed them publicly by his victory over them on the cross.”

What does that mean to you? You don’t fight for victory; you fight from victory.

Instead of pleading with Him for help and strength when we face temptation, we say, “Lord, thank You that You won’t give me more than I can handle. Thank You that You are more powerful than Satan. Thank You that ‘greater is He who is in me than he that is in the world.’”



That is fighting from victory. Not for victory. I am standing on the work that Christ did for me.

And it makes all the difference.