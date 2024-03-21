Home Opinion How to be a happy culture warrior

The heart of every Bible-believing Christian should beat with a passion for righteousness, justice, and truth. Despite what the pietists, pluralists, and postwar consensus adopters might preach, we know that our faith isn’t confined to the pews of our churches — it permeates every aspect of our lives, including our engagement with the world around us.

Christians should, of course, be evangelists. We should share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with as many people as we can, offering them the promise of forgiveness of sins, and eternal union with God through repentance and belief in the life, death, and resurrection of Christ the King.

But because Christ is King of the world, and not just our hearts, Christians should also be culture warriors — specifically, happy culture warriors.

Some Christians don’t like that language. Many don’t want to be in any kind of fight or war. To that, I would say: Just take a look at the world we live in today — with abortions being celebrated, biology being attacked, little boys being told they can be little girls, men beating women in college sports and pro-life protesters getting treated like domestic terrorists.

In other words, you better start believing in the culture wars, because you’re in one.

What do I mean by “culture war?” The culture war is the battleground where conflicting worldviews clash over fundamental issues of morality, ethics and human dignity.

The history of the culture wars in America is both complex and contentious. It’s a story of shifting values, ideological battles, and societal transformation. From the moral upheavals of the 1960s to the present day, we’ve witnessed profound shifts in attitudes toward issues such as abortion, marriage, sexuality, and the sanctity of life. These cultural shifts have brought about a seismic divide and call into question the very foundations of our society in America.

On one side are the radical Marxists, the woke, the baby-killers, and the gender-benders. On the other side are Christians and those who still cling to the founding principles of America and the fixed nature of biological reality, the value of life, and the importance of marriage.

As Abigail Dodds explained in a moving piece at World Magazine,

“At heart, the culture war is spiritual — a war of words, logos, truth. Spirit-filled Christians must put on the whole armor of God. We must not faint on the day of battle — not when so much is at stake. Christians sometimes have to fight. Some folks hate the idea of warfare, even spiritual warfare. The only fight they want is an internal war for personal piety, which indeed matters (we do and must fight our own sin). But we also battle against worldly strongholds with words, logic, arguments, and love.”

As Bible-believing Christians, we cannot afford to remain silent or indifferent in the face of such challenges. Our faith compels us to stand firm on the timeless truths revealed in God’s Word, even when they are at odds with the prevailing currents of culture. We are called to be salt and light in a world that is marred by darkness and decay (Matthew 5:13-16), to speak the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15), and to defend the vulnerable and oppressed (Proverbs 31:8-9).

Engaging in the culture wars is a fundamental part of being a Christian. It is a battle of good versus evil, and it is a battle that we must engage in with conviction and grace. By being grounded in the teachings of Jesus Christ and by engaging in this battle with humility and love, we can be happy culture warriors who are effective in defending the truth.

At the forefront of the culture wars are critical issues that strike at the very heart of God’s design for humanity. The sanctity of life, from conception to natural death, is a non-negotiable principle that Christians must tirelessly advocate for (Psalm 139:13-16). The institution of marriage, ordained by God as a sacred covenant between one man and one woman, is under relentless attack (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:4-6). The family, as the foundational unit of society, is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten its stability and well-being (Ephesians 6:1-4).

But our engagement in the culture wars extends beyond mere opposition to societal decay. We are called to be ambassadors of Christ in a world that is starving for authenticity and meaning. We are called to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which alone has the power to transform hearts and minds (Romans 1:16). We are called to embody the virtues of compassion, humility, and integrity in our interactions with others (Micah 6:8; Colossians 3:12-14).

As we navigate the treacherous battlefield of the culture wars, we must do so with unwavering faith and courage. We must be willing to speak truth to power, even when it comes at great personal cost (Acts 4:19-20). We must be willing to extend grace and forgiveness to those who oppose us, recognizing that our ultimate battle is not against flesh and blood but against the spiritual forces of darkness (Ephesians 6:12).

And as we do all of this, we must be joyful and confident. We must be happy culture warriors.

The phrase “happy warrior” is derived from the poem “Character of the Happy Warrior” by the English Romantic poet William Wordsworth. The poem was first published in 1806 as part of Wordsworth’s collection titled Poems in Two Volumes.

In the poem, Wordsworth describes the ideal qualities of a virtuous and noble individual who joyfully embraces the challenges and struggles of life while remaining steadfast in his principles and commitments. The “happy warrior” is portrayed as someone who finds contentment and fulfillment in the pursuit of what is right and just, even amidst adversity and conflict.

To be clear, the culture war is not a shooting war. It is a war of words and ideas. It is a spiritual war. And this presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Bible-believing Christians. It’s a challenge to stand firm in our convictions, even in the face of fierce opposition. But it’s also an opportunity to be a beacon of hope and truth in a world that is groping in darkness. Let us, therefore, rise to the occasion, armed with the sword of the Spirit and the armor of God, as we engage in the battle for the true, the good, and the beautiful.

As one theologian put it, “The culture war is not a battle to be won by being the most aggressive. It is a battle to be won by being the most faithful and the most loving.”

So be loving. Be faithful. Rise to the occasion that God has called every Christian in America to right now. We are here for such a time as this. Don’t be bothered by those who try to use the phrase “culture warrior” as a pejorative. Embrace the fight for life, family, and marriage. For the freedom of Christians in America. For truth, goodness, and beauty.

Just make sure to remember that Christ is King and our future is secure before you step into the fray — so you can wield the sword of truth with a smile on your face and a song of praise on your lips.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.