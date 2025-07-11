Home Opinion What does financial freedom mean?

Hey Chuck,

I occasionally listen to your radio program. You talk a lot about being a steward and gaining financial freedom. I must admit I am a bit skeptical. What do you mean by the term “financial freedom”?

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Skeptical About Financial Freedom

Dear Skeptical About Financial Freedom,

I appreciate the honesty reflected in this question. It’s easy to throw around a word, assuming people have a clear understanding of what it means. So, thank you for the opportunity to explain.

First, these two statements are interrelated, starting with the biblical truth that we do not own anything:

“Living as a steward means surrendering your finances to God and recognizing yourself as a manager, not an owner, of all you have. Financial freedom is becoming free of the control money has exerted over our lives.”

Once we have surrendered our ownership rights and become faithful to managing what God has provided for us, we are able to serve only one Master, Jesus Christ. This is not the poverty gospel, which declares money and riches to be evil, nor is it the prosperity gospel, which exalts riches as a sign of God’s favor or something that can be demanded of the Lord. This is the freedom to be content with what you have and to enjoy the true riches promised to the righteous, regardless of their income or wealth. Let me walk you through part of the process to get there.

Transfer ownership

This is a crucial first step for experiencing the Spirit-filled life in the area of finances. It involves surrendering your money, material possessions, time, family, education, and future earning potential to God. There is no substitute for this step. If you believe that you own even a single thing, then events affecting it will affect your attitude. God is a gentle Master. He does not force His perfect will into our lives but beckons us to surrender our wills to Him.

Honor God first

This step involves giving to God before spending anything on ourselves. It is a physical act to show that we have truly given ownership of our finances to God. (See Malachi 3:8–10; 2 Corinthians 9:7.)

Accept God’s provision

No matter how much money you have, take the step to recognize that God’s provision is enough. His will can be accomplished no matter how much or how little you have. Not all Christians will experience abundance, but living in poverty does not necessarily make one closer to God either. His desire is that all who are capable will live by the virtuous cycle: work, give, save, spend, and invest. That is how we find fulfillment as stewards.

Become debt-free

This is an important step because it gives you more margin and freedom to be used by God.

Keep a clear conscience

If God convicts you of having wronged someone, go and make restitution. Operate with absolute integrity so that you are free from worry, stress, bitterness and strife.

Put others first

Serve others in love. This step does not imply being a doormat for others. It involves an attitude that does not seek to profit at the disadvantage of another.

Limit time involvement

Set boundaries on time devoted to business or your career. Do not make money a priority over your family or relationships.

As Proverbs 23:4–5 (ESV) says: “Do not toil to acquire wealth; be discerning enough to desist. When your eyes light on it, it is gone, for suddenly it sprouts wings, flying like an eagle toward Heaven.”

Set aside time with God and your family. Turn off screens, lovingly serve your spouse, play with the kids, teach them God’s Word, and pray together. Money cannot buy those relationships — and time will not stand still while you work.

Avoid indulgence

“If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23 ESV).

“Do not work for the food that perishes, but for the food that endures to eternal life, which the Son of Man will give to you. For on him God the Father has set his seal” (John 6:27 ESV).

Learn what God’s Word says about your finances

The Bible contains thousands of verses about money. Crown’s online studies provide help in learning to live as a faithful steward and how to make practical changes to align your finances with Scripture.

Get Christian counsel and advice

Proverbs 15:22 (ESV) says, “Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.”

Many Christians become frustrated in financial management because they lack the necessary knowledge and just give up. God has equipped others with the wisdom, experience, and ability to help. Crown has trained budget coaches and a trusted partnership with Christian Credit Counselors.

The financial principles given throughout God’s Word are for our good. They are not an arbitrary set of rules to govern us; they are a loving Father’s wisdom to those who will listen and trust Him. May you find great pleasure in stewarding all He has given you and experience the joy of true financial freedom.

Do you want more tools and tips on financial stewardship? Are you interested in receiving ministry updates from around the world? Sign up to receive the Crown Newsletter emails by using the form on the homepage at Crown.org.