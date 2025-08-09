Home Opinion What if God isn’t sending a savior through the ballot box?

It’s a strange thing to watch so many believers wait with bated breath for the next election — as if the soul of the nation, and even the future of the Church, hinges on who sits in the White House. Many well-meaning Christians are hoping that a certain political leader — even one with a troubled moral track record — might bring America back to God.

I understand the impulse. We love this country. We long for a return to righteousness. But we must ask an uncomfortable question: What if God isn’t sending a savior through the ballot box? What if He’s sending discipline instead?

When God raises up pagan kings

Throughout the pages of Scripture, God often used pagan kings, not to lead revivals, but to wake His people up through judgment. Think about Nebuchadnezzar, who destroyed Jerusalem and carried Judah into exile. Or Assyria, the empire that crushed the northern kingdom of Israel. In Isaiah 10:5-6, God even calls Assyria “the rod of My anger.” These rulers were not godly men. But they were instruments in God's hand, used to discipline a people who had forgotten Him.

Sometimes God sends prophets. Other times, He sends kings with iron fists. Either way, His goal is the same: to call His people back.

The only Christian nation

Part of our confusion today comes from forgetting what the Bible teaches about the people of God. In 1 Peter 2:9, the Church — not any earthly nation — is called a “holy nation,” a people for His own possession.” America has a rich spiritual heritage, and we can be grateful for it. But no political state, not even ours, holds a covenant with God like Israel once did.

The true Christian nation is spiritual, not geographical. It’s not bound by borders, flags, or constitutions. It’s made up of people redeemed by the blood of Christ — from every tribe, tongue, and nation.

When we try to fuse the Church with the state, or equate national success with God's blessing, we wander into dangerous territory. God doesn’t need a superpower to fulfill His purposes. He needs a faithful people.

When the leaders get it wrong

You might be wondering, “But don’t many respected Evangelical leaders support this nationalistic hope?” They do. But that doesn’t make it right.

History — and Scripture — remind us that popular spiritual leadership is not always faithful leadership. In Jeremiah’s day, the prophets assured everyone that peace was coming. Jeremiah alone warned of judgment. In 1 Kings 22, 400 prophets told King Ahab to go into battle. Only Micaiah dared to speak God’s truth. And he was thrown in prison for it.

Even in Jesus’ day, the religious leaders — those who looked the part — were the very ones who missed the Messiah and burdened the people with lifeless traditions.

So yes, it’s entirely possible that some leaders today are sincere, but sincerely wrong. When political access becomes more important than prophetic truth, the Church loses her voice.

Revival doesn’t ride Air Force One

Let’s be clear: No president, no matter how strong or sympathetic to Christian values, can bring a nation back to God. Revival doesn’t come through policies or speeches. It comes through the power of the Holy Spirit working in the hearts of God’s people.

And sometimes — maybe even now — God uses hardship, decline, and even ungodly leadership to wake us up. Not because He’s cruel, but because He’s a loving Father who disciplines those He loves (Hebrews 12:6).

If our churches are prayerless, our pulpits are compromised, and our hearts are distracted, why would we expect God to heal the land through political means? What He seeks is repentance, not rhetoric. Holiness, not headlines. Surrender, not strategy.

Time to wake up

Could it be that God has allowed ungodly leaders not to restore America, but to humble His Church? Could it be that we’ve confused cultural Christianity with true discipleship, and God is pulling down our idols?

I don’t pretend to know all that God is doing. But I know this: revival doesn’t start in Washington. It starts on our knees.

Let’s stop looking for salvation in the wrong places. Let’s be the people God has called us to be — holy, set apart, and faithful. America may or may not turn back. But the Church must.