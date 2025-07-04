Home Opinion What we should remember on July 4th

Every birthday is important. The passing of another year is worthy of celebration because each trip around the sun measures the gift of existing and all the blessings that come with it. For the United States, the Fourth of July marks the significance of our national beginning.

After months of laboring over its final wording, the Continental Congress delivered the Declaration of Independence, completing the birth of our country. Every fireworks show, barbeque with friends, and national anthem rendition is a fitting observance of America’s birthday.

Remembering the spiritual groundswell that led to our rise is also an important part of our patriotic celebrations. Though some revisionists regularly dismiss Christianity’s profound influence on both the formation of the American colonies as well as their decisive break from Great Britain, honest historians acknowledge the seminal guidance of biblical faith toward producing a constitutional republic. Of the settlers in our new land, 98% were Protestant believers (admittedly of different stripes), 2% were Catholic, and slightly over 2,000 were Jewish.



Furthermore, the prevalent claim that most of America’s Founders were deists is verifiably false in light of their frequent appeals to divine providence. After recognizing endowed rights from our Creator, the Declaration of Independence concludes with “a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

It was no accident that later, the very First Amendment codified into the US Constitution (1789) guaranteed the freedom of religion, insisting that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Sadly, many recklessly abuse this sacred right by insisting on the freedom from religion rather than freedom of religion. With frequent appeals to a separation between church and state, today’s common refrain is that faith has no place whatsoever in the public square.

Historically, Baptists have been the greatest proponents of the “the separation between church and state,” but few phrases suffer more misuse than this one. If you expose the atrocities of the abortion industry, offer a biblical definition of marriage and gender, or appeal to the morality of any public policy, many will quickly lament the mixture of religion and politics as if the two cannot coexist. Ironically, the loudest voices claiming that the Church is becoming too political have no problem at all when their politics becomes more and more theological.

We need to acknowledge that the concept of “separation between church and state” is not found anywhere in our U.S. Constitution. Thomas Jefferson coined the phrase in 1802 while writing to Danbury Baptists in Connecticut. These believers expressed concern that the ratification of the First Amendment did not go far enough in protecting religious minorities from governmental intrusion.

Remember, many of America’s earliest citizens sought freedom from the oppression of the state sanctioned Church of England, and Baptists in particular were fearful of similar overreach in their new land. For smaller denominations, the rising influence of early Congregationalists and the taxes funneled to them felt eerily similar to the missteps of their previous experience.

Thus, Jefferson sought to reassure these Christians of their freedom to practice and verbalize their faith without interruption from the government. Rather than exile Christian ideas out of political debate, our third president sought to preserve their expression by eliminating the fear of legal blowback. From his perspective, the First Amendment successfully prevented the federal government from espousing a preference of religion without eliminating the presence of religion from our budding republic.



Tragically, our modern sensibilities erroneously maintain, contrary to Jefferson, that Christian influence is more dangerous than governmental interference. Religious liberty is the foundational cornerstone upon which our nation was built. Our founders understood that the best ideas will rise to the top when we persuade, not punish, those with whom we disagree.

Discriminating against distinctly Christian ideas because of their morality is a failure to recognize that a code of ethics governs ALL expressed views. Divorcing morality from public policy is impossible. Thus, the issue becomes whose virtues we applaud and prioritize. Even the most secular adherents are often quite religious about their atheism! In doing so, nonreligious elites ironically insist on a separation between church and state for everyone but themselves.



Christians rightly understand that government is a gift from God established for the good and safety of society (Rom. 13:1-7). The Kingdom of God, however, is not of this world (John 18:36), so the former has no jurisdiction over the latter. As salt and light (Matt. 5:13-16), followers of Jesus are to contend for the souls of men and women first (Matt. 28:19-20), followed by the welfare of the cities wherein they live (Jer. 29:7).

We have every right to express our views concerning morality, legislation, and the people who lead us. The world would be even more frightening if we did not. Regardless of outcomes, we should rest knowing that the Kingdom of our God will prevail over the kingdoms of this world (Rev. 11:15).