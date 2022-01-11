Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

William Thompson (Baron Kelvin) was one of the most eminent scientists of the 19th century. He said, “Do not be afraid of being free thinkers. If you think strongly enough you will be forced by science to the belief in God, which is the foundation of all religion. You will find science not antagonistic, but helpful to religion.”

When inventors, scientists and surgeons trust God, it often has a marvelous ripple effect among their peers and others.

Sir Ambrose Fleming (1849-1945) has been called a father of modern electronics. Fleming said, “There is abundant evidence that the Bible, though written by men, is not the product of the human mind. By countless multitudes it has always been revered as a communication to us from the Creator of the Universe.”

Matthew Maury (1806-1873) was a pioneer of oceanography and nicknamed “Scientist of the Seas.” He said, “The Bible is true and science is true, and therefore each, if truly read, but proves the truth of the other."

Joseph Lister (1827-1912) is known as the father of antiseptic surgery. Lister said, “I am a believer in the fundamental doctrines of Christianity.”

You too can come to believe the truth about Jesus Christ and the Bible. If your mind is currently closed on the matter, would you be willing to start from scratch with an open mind?

Michael Faraday (1791-1867) was the inventor of the electric motor. When asked about his belief in the afterlife, he said, “Speculations? I have none. I am resting on certainties. I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day. And in a public talk on science and religion he said, “The book of nature which we have to read is written by the finger of God.”

Samuel Morse (1791-1872) invented the telegraph. He said, “The nearer I approach to the end of my pilgrimage … the grandeur and sublimity of God’s remedy for fallen man are more appreciated.”

Are you aware that you are a fallen human being in need of God’s remedy? Do you realize that you will stand before your Creator on Judgment Day? (1 Cor. 4:5; 2 Cor. 5:10; Acts 17:31; Hebrews 9:27; John 12:48; Matthew 12:36; Matthew 24:36; Psalm 96:13; Romans 2:16; Revelation 20:11-15).

As you get closer to the end of your earthly pilgrimage, just remember that “it is impossible for God to lie” (Heb. 6:18). As Judgment Day approaches, find comfort in the fact that God sent His only Son to be your Savior. We have God’s Word on the matter. “All Scripture is God-breathed” (2 Tim. 3:16) and was written by 40 authors over a period of 1,500 years. The 66 books of the Bible can be completely trusted.

George Washington Carver (1864-1943) was a pioneer of agricultural chemistry. Carver said, “Without my Savior I am nothing. The Lord has guided me. He has shown me the way, just as He will show everyone who turns to Him.”

Will you accept the truth of God’s Word and receive Christ as your Savior? (John 1:12). God will not force you to trust Him. If you do not want God in your life, He will allow you to go your own way and eventually stand before Him spiritually naked on Judgment Day.

You have two options. You can either choose to pay for your own sins in Hell, or you can accept the payment Jesus made for your sins through His death on the cross (1 Peter 3:18). If you place your faith in Christ’s sacrificial death, you will be welcomed into Heaven one day where you will be overjoyed throughout eternity.

Make no mistake about it. No one will survive Judgment Day without Jesus as their Savior. If you reject Him now, He will reject you then. Jesus said, “If anyone is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when He comes in His glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels” (Luke 9:26).

Sir James Young Simpson (1811-1907) was a Scottish obstetrician and a significant figure in the history of medicine. He became famous for his discovery of the anesthetic qualities of chloroform. He said, “But again I looked and saw Jesus, my substitute, scourged in my stead and dying on the cross for me. I looked and cried and was forgiven. And it seems to be my duty to tell you of that Savior, to see if you will not also look and live. How simple it all becomes when the Holy Spirit opens the eyes!”

Sir David Brewster (1781-1868) invented the kaleidoscope and is known for his contributions to the field of optics. He said, “It cannot be presumption to be sure of our forgiveness because it is Christ’s work, not ours; on the contrary, it is presumption to doubt His Word and work.” Before he died he said, “I shall see Jesus, and that will be grand. I shall see Him who made the worlds.”

Would you like to have that kind of faith? Would you like to be sure that your sins are forgiven and that Heaven is your eternal home? Saving faith is simply a matter of taking God at His Word. Faith clings to the promise of the Gospel.

Jesus presented the Gospel in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.”

If you do not yet believe this good news, ask God to open your eyes (Acts 26:17,18). You may be highly intelligent, and yet have a very low “spiritual IQ.” Human intellect is not the key to understanding and believing the Gospel. Belief requires humility and a willingness to accept God’s Word and embrace God’s promises.

If you have an open mind, read the Gospel of John and ask the Creator of the Universe to reveal Himself to you. Listening to God as you meditate upon Scripture is the only way to come to trust Him.