Home Opinion When is Jesus coming back? What the Bible says about the Second Coming of Christ

Christians have always asked the question: When will Jesus return? Every generation seems to hope or expect it will happen in their lifetime. Some have even gone so far as to set dates, but every prediction has failed. What we do know for certain is this: the Bible promises that Jesus will return, but it also tells us that no one knows the exact time. That promised event is called the Second Coming.

What is the Second Coming?

The Second Coming refers to the future, visible, and glorious return of Jesus to earth. This is the moment when He will fulfill God’s promises, bring justice, and complete the salvation of His people. His first coming was marked by humility—He came as a servant and suffered for our sins. His second coming will be marked by majesty—He will come as King and Judge. Hebrews puts it this way: Christ came once to bear sin, and He will appear again “not to deal with sin but to save those who are eagerly waiting for him” (Hebrews 9:28).

Key passages about the Second Coming

The return of Christ is one of the central themes of the New Testament. Again and again, believers are pointed toward this future hope. Here are a few of the clearest passages:

Matthew 24: Jesus speaks about the signs of the end, including wars, famines, false teachers, and increasing lawlessness. But He also warns that “no one knows the day or the hour… but only the Father” (v. 36).

Acts 1:11: As the disciples watched Jesus ascend into heaven, angels appeared and said, “This same Jesus… will come back in the same way you have seen him go.”

1 Thessalonians 4:16–17: Paul comforts believers with the assurance that “the Lord himself will come down from heaven,” and that both the dead and the living in Christ will be gathered to meet Him.

Revelation 22:20: The final words of the Bible carry the church’s longing: “Yes, I am coming soon.” To which believers respond, “Amen. Come, Lord Jesus.”

Taken together, these passages emphasize two truths: Jesus will return and His return will be visible and unmistakable.

No one knows the day or the hour

Despite all the speculation throughout history, Scripture is unambiguous on this point: no one knows when Christ will return. Jesus Himself said it plainly: “No one knows the day or the hour” (Matthew 24:36). That means every attempt to set a date is destined to fail.

Instead of encouraging us to guess, the Bible calls us to stay awake and be ready. Paul compares it to a thief in the night—you don’t know when he might come, so you stay alert (1 Thessalonians 5:2). The same is true with Christ’s return: He could come at any moment, so believers are to live faithfully every day.

Different perspectives on the millennium

While Christians are united in believing that Christ will return, they don’t all agree on how to interpret the timeline of end-times events, especially the “thousand years” mentioned in Revelation 20. Three main views are common among evangelicals:

Premillennialism: This view teaches that Christ will return before a literal thousand-year reign of peace on earth. It emphasizes a dramatic intervention by Christ at the end of history. Many premillennialists also believe in a “rapture,” a moment when believers are taken to be with Christ before His visible and triumphant return.

Postmillennialism: According to this view, the Gospel will advance throughout the world, leading to a time of widespread peace and righteousness before Jesus returns. The “millennium” may be symbolic or literal, but Christ’s coming is seen as occurring after this golden age.

Amillennialism: This interpretation sees the “thousand years” as symbolic of the present church age, during which Christ reigns spiritually from heaven. According to this view, His Second Coming will bring final judgment and the new creation, rather than a separate earthly kingdom.

While these perspectives differ in the details, all agree on the central truth: Jesus will return bodily, gloriously, and decisively.

Living in light of Christ’s Return

If we know that Jesus is coming back, but we don’t know when, what should our response be? The Bible gives us a clear roadmap:

Be Ready: Jesus told His followers to live like servants waiting for their master, faithful and watchful for His arrival (Matthew 25).

Be Holy: Because Christ could return at any time, believers are called to live in holiness and godliness, making the most of every moment (2 Peter 3:11–12).

Be Hopeful: The promise of the Second Coming fills us with hope, reminding us that evil will not win and that Christ will one day make all things new (Revelation 21:5).

The certainty of His return should shape how we live each day—with faithfulness, purity, and joy-filled expectation. And like the closing prayer of the Bible, our hearts echo: “Amen. Come, Lord Jesus.”