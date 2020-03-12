Where is God when stock markets crash?

This past Monday, March 9th, 2020, the stock market had its biggest percentage point drop since the Financial Crisis of 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 7.79% in just one day. In nominal terms, that is a loss of 2,014 points, the Dow’s biggest point drop ever in history. (Source: Wikipedia)

Furthermore, this historic one-day wipeout of stock market value came on the heels of losses greater than 10% over the previous two weeks, sending markets perilously close to official “bear market” territory, defined as a decline of 20% or more from a previous high.

This kind of market activity has many investors on edge, in a panic, as they recall painful experiences from previous market melt-downs in 2008, 2001 and 1987. And maybe 1933? Is anyone still out there?

But as Christian investors, what should our response be? As a people who have supposedly placed our faith and trust in God, we should be at rest knowing that God is good, He is in control and we can trust Him, shouldn’t we? And yet, we can be just as susceptible to panic and fear as the next investor on the street.

It is precisely at times like these that we need to remind ourselves, from the truth of scripture, where God is when stock markets (and other things in life) come crashing down.

GOD IS OUR FORTRESS

When we find ourselves infected with fear and panic, Psalm 46 is a strong dose of good medicine,

“God is our refuge and strength,

a very present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way,

though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea,

though its waters roar and foam,

though the mountains tremble at its swelling. Selah” (v. 1-3)

God indeed is our refuge and strength! He protects us, and He also strengthens us. In Him we need no other defense, and in Him the weak are made strong. Are you feeling exposed to danger? God is your refuge. Are you feeling helpless and weak? God is your strength.

REJOICE IN THE RIVER OF LIFE

“There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God,

the holy habitation of the Most High.

God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved;

God will help her when morning dawns.

The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;

he utters his voice, the earth melts.

The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah” (v. 4-7)

There is a river that makes glad the city of God, the river of Life which runs down from the throne of the Most High. Have you tasted of that River of Life through faith in Jesus Christ? Then rejoice and be glad! Your eternal soul is being kept by Him and you have a portion in the “holy habitation of the Most High”. Nations rage and kingdoms will totter, but the LORD of hosts is with you. The God of Jacob is your fortress.

BEHOLD THE WORKS OF THE LORD

“Come, behold the works of the Lord,

how he has brought desolations on the earth.

He makes wars cease to the end of the earth;

he breaks the bow and shatters the spear;

he burns the chariots with fire.

‘Be still, and know that I am God.

I will be exalted among the nations,

I will be exalted in the earth!’

The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah” (v. 8-11)

Look upon the works of the LORD, and remind yourself of His might and power! He alone has the power over desolations and wars, weapons and warriors. Know that He is sovereign God and let that knowledge bring you peace. God will be exalted over all the earth! The Lord is with you and is your fortress!

Your investment account may lose value, maybe even a lot of value in times like these. But remember who He is that allows it to happen, who is in control of the ups and downs of the market and your portfolio. Do not put your trust in the provision, put your trust in the Provider. God does not promise to take care of your investment portfolio, but He does promise to take care of you. And that is really all we need to know.