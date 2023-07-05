Why antinomianism, judgmentalism are incompatible with Christian discipleship

Does God’s Law apply to Christians? Do I look down on others and assume their sins are worse than my own? The answers to these two important questions can be found by unpacking the unholy tenets and shameful practices of antinomianism and judgmentalism.

Antinomianism comes from two Greek words meaning “against the law.” Antinomians wrongly assume that God’s people are now free to deliberately disobey the moral law contained in the 10 Commandments. Such faulty thinking shatters the spiritual life of anyone who attempts to implement it.

Unfortunately, antinomianism is alive and well in America today. And this ungodly development has prompted more than 6,000 congregations to leave the United Methodist Church over the past four years as progressives within the UMC have taken steps to give approval to homosexual relationships. Sadly, antinomianism can actually lead people to take pride in sinful behavior and even celebrate it as something noble and pleasing to God.

The Holy Spirit never produces a spirit of antinomianism within a person who is saved, redeemed, born again, forgiven and justified. Any excuse to engage in sinful behavior comes from the world, the devil, or man’s sinful nature. God never promotes the antinomian argument that Christians are free to ignore the Law.

Some people rationalize their sinful behavior and tell themselves: “I am not under Law, but under grace. Therefore, I am free to sin whenever I feel like it.” Such self-deception is a sign of unbelief rather than the fruit of Christian faith. And if a professing Christian chooses to adopt such an approach, it will prevent him from having a relationship with God, unless of course, he repents of his wicked attitude and sinful behavior.

Various denominational leaders within the UMC, the ELCA, and the PCUSA have abandoned the Bible in the name of diversity and inclusiveness. Some within their ranks openly promote antinomianism by claiming that homosexual behavior is no longer sinful when practiced in a monogamous relationship. Scripture clearly condemns fornication, adultery and homosexual behavior.

Antinomian thinking corrupts the heart and confuses the mind. It deceives people into thinking that professing believers are free to disobey God’s Law and ignore his clear commands. The Apostle Paul warned that such thinking leads to spiritual death:

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” (Galatians 8:7-8), and, “Everyone who confesses the name of the Lord must turn away from wickedness” (2 Timothy 2:19).

Jesus said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them” (Matthew 5:17).

The bottom line? Antinomianism is incompatible with Christian discipleship.

Another destructive practice that ruins many lives is judgmentalism. Looking down on others and feeling that you are superior to them is a terrible sin against the Lord. A critical and judgmental attitude is one of the fastest ways to offend the Holy Spirit. Judgmentalism dismantles a believer’s spiritual communion with the Lord and creates a condescending and haughty spirit within man’s soul.

Pastor Tim Keller wrote, “The Gospel is that I am so sinful that Jesus had to die for me, yet so loved and valued that Jesus was glad to die for me. This leads to deep humility and deep confidence at the same time. I can’t feel superior to anyone, and yet I have nothing to prove to anyone.”

Christian discipleship calls for genuine humility rather than an attitude of arrogance and self-importance. The last thing a believer in Jesus should be entertaining is pride. Followers of Christ learn to renounce such ugliness and ask God to remove any pride from their heart.

Paul wrote, “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgment on someone else, for at whatever point you judge the other, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things. Now we know that God’s judgment against those who do such things is based on truth. So when you, a mere man, pass judgment on them and yet do the same things, do you think you will escape God’s judgment? Or do you show contempt for the riches of his kindness, tolerance and patience, not realizing that God’s kindness leads you toward repentance? But because of your stubbornness and your unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath against yourself for the day of God’s wrath, when his righteous judgment will be revealed” (Romans 2:1-5).

Joseph Benson (1749-1821) was an early English Methodist minister and one of the leaders of the movement during the time of Methodism’s founder John Wesley. Benson taught Christians to be “better acquainted with your own sins, weaknesses, and defects, than you are with those of others.”

Jesus told a parable about a self-righteous and judgmental Pharisee who said: “God, I thank you that I am not like all other men — robbers, evildoers, adulterers — or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get” (Luke 18:11-12).

Ironically, this Pharisee had no idea he was a million miles away from the Kingdom of God. He was judging others by claiming he was less sinful than them.

Scripture declares: “Judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment!” (James 2:13).

The bottom line? Judgmentalism is incompatible with Christian discipleship.

So, are you walking in obedience today, or has your spiritual life been decimated by antinomianism or judgmentalism? The only solution is to confess your sin to the Lord, repent of it and trust Jesus to forgive you. Christ calls his followers to a life that is “holy and honorable” (1 Thessalonians 4:4).

“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men. It teaches us to say ‘No’ to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age” (Titus 2:11-12).