Why I started studying spiritual warfare: Domestic abuse in childhood

I’ve studied and written about spiritual warfare for more than 30 years now. In fact, you can study the topic with me through the Church Answers “Church Equip” course, “Engaging in Spiritual Warfare.” In some ways, that short course reflects the core of what I’ve taught over the years.

What I don’t always talk about when I’m teaching this topic, however, is why I started studying warfare in the first place.

My father drank when I was quite young, and he had a violent, explosive temper for many years. My first memory is a time when my dad was angry at my mom for being at the store too long, and he destroyed the bottom floor of our home. Now more than 60 years later, I can still walk you through that house and show you the upheaval as if it happened yesterday. Every detail remains etched in my mind. Even my Christian conversion at age 13 did not erase that memory — or many others, for that matter.

Indeed, more than once I stood between my mom and dad — both of them towering over me when I was younger — hoping to shield my mom as she shook and cried in fear under the barrage of my dad’s verbal assaults. I was equally afraid, but I felt a compulsion to somehow guard my mom. In fact, I lived in dreaded fear of my dad until I was big enough to stand up to him (or more likely, just avoid him) — but the fears of my young years then turned to hatred in my teen years.

Again, though, my conversion at age 13 didn’t free me immediately from those feelings; it just left me confused under what I would later learn was Holy Spirit conviction. It would be more than 15 years later before I found victory over that anguish. That’s where the topic of spiritual warfare entered my story.

Healing began for me unexpectedly one day when I read a Bible verse I had read many times before, but didn’t see its significance until then:

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this darkness, against evil, spiritual forces in the heavens” (Eph 6:12).

It seemed as if this text leaped off the page, teaching me that my dad was not my enemy; in fact, people in general are not the enemy. Rather, there is a supernatural enemy who wanted to keep me afraid, angry, and unforgiving. The father of lies (John 8:44) sought to keep me in bondage to my enduring bitterness toward my earthly father.

On the other hand, realizing who the real enemy was became the first step toward God’s healing my anguish toward my dad — so much so that I found it much easier to pray for his salvation until God finally saved him when he was 71 years old. To God’s glory, He so transformed my dad that we almost didn’t know the new man who hugged us, told us he loved us, and exhibited joy and peace. God had miraculously freed my dad from the domain of darkness (Col 1:13-14).

How, then, does that story help me today?

1. I pray more. When you know a very real spiritual enemy wants to deceive, distract, and destroy you and your family, you’ll pray more. You’ll learn to fight spiritual battles from your knees.

2. I love lost people much more since recognizing they are “blinded by the god of this age” (2 Cor 4:3-4). They’re caught in the same trap I was caught in prior to God’s saving me. No matter who they are or what they’ve done, I want them to know His redeeming, freeing grace.

3. I handle interpersonal conflict in the church differently. If people aren’t my enemy, I can genuinely love them even when I must confront them. I don’t want the enemy to win in any of our lives.

4. I forgive others much more readily. All of us are responsible for our actions, despite our battles with the world, the flesh, and the devil (Eph 2:1-3); so, accountability and repentance really do matter. Still, it’s easier for me to forgive others when I realize we’re all facing the same enemy.

5. I train believers differently when I equip them to do evangelism. They’re engaging in the war when they take the light of the gospel into the darkness, and I want them to be prepared. I spend time in my training to help them wear the full armor of God and pray (Eph 6:10-20).

6. I give more attention to learning the stories of people I shepherd and disciple. Many of them bear scars similar to mine, but they don’t talk about their pain. In their silence, the enemy keeps them bound — so I want them to talk to me.

7. I love even more what I do. Spiritual warfare makes ministry harder, but Jesus already disarmed the powers through His cross (Col 2:15). You and I have the responsibility of announcing victory that is both already achieved and still to be completed. What a privilege!

May God grant you victory over the enemy today!

Originally published at Church Answers.