Home Opinion Why is it always the women?

No doubt you’ve read George Orwell's 1984, which is a dystopian novel about a totalitarian superstate, Oceania, that’s ruled by the Party and its omnipresent leader, Big Brother. The Party is an oppressive regime that controls history, language (Newspeak), and thought (Doublethink). When it comes to the ones who most vigorously tow the Party’s line and are its heavy-hitting enforcers, Orwell says this in the book:

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”

Hmmmm. Party women … as the “amateur spies” and “nosers-out of [Party] unorthodoxy.” Sounds like anything you’ve seen on the news lately?

Just look at what we’re seeing in places like Minneapolis and other cities where radical leftist activism is concerned, and you have to label Orwell a prophet. It’s gotten so bad with leftist women interfering with ICE law enforcement situations and similar scenes that the Babylon Bee announced Minnesota has changed its official state bird to the screaming lesbian, and radio personality Adam Carolla declared, "Women have been weaponized.”

Watch this short video (language warning) for a real head-shaker of this phenomenon in action.

Make no mistake, plenty of leftist men are causing chaos as well, but the preponderance of media reports seems to highlight the ones without the Y chromosomes. As another example, a woman named Jennifer Cruz was recently arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., after she allegedly jumped out of her car and punched a state trooper in the face while officers were working with ICE agents. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in his post on X that covered the situation: “But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer.”

Whether it’s women on social media doing everything in their power to dox ICE agents or worshipping Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, leftists ladies sure appear to want dominance and not tolerance, as well as be front and center in a lot of today’s Party activities.

Is this exaggeration, or is something going on here?

A mark of a falling nation

Maybe it’s just a coincidence that the rise of women in leftist political activities dovetails with a drop in national religious belief in general, and women in particular. Right now, more than one-third of Gen Z reports no religious affiliation, and roughly 60% didn’t participate in religious services growing up.

Where women are concerned, a Barna study states: “Men are significantly outpacing women in church attendance since the pandemic, reversing a long-standing trend in Barna’s decades of tracking. The 2025 gender gap is the largest recorded so far (43% for men vs. 36% among women). Across every generation, women are trailing men in weekly church attendance, especially among Gen X and Millennials.”

When looking at causes for women rejecting the Church, Barna goes on to say: “Some researchers suggest the decline in women’s church attendance may stem from a growing disconnect between traditional, hierarchical church structures and the values of younger women — many of whom now identify as liberal politically.”

This really isn’t surprising. It’s not hard to see how leftist doctrine — founded on the French Revolution’s maxim of freedom never being achieved until “the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest” — orders religion aside when it confronts the caricatures of Christianity’s portrayal of women.

I say caricatures because the true Christian doctrine on women is elevating. The Bible states that women are equal to men in nature (both created in the image of God: Gen. 1:27), in value of life (e.g., Ex. 21: 15, 17; 21:28); in redemptive status (Gal. 3:28), in spiritual gifting (1 Cor. 12:1-10), and in visibility (e.g., women were the first eyewitnesses of Christ’s resurrection). Any differences Scripture speaks to between men and women (outside of the obvious physical differences) relate to function and not value.

For value-related differences, you need to look at other religions like Islam, whose sacred text says: “Men stand superior to women … But those whose perverseness ye fear, admonish them and remove them into bedchambers and beat them; but if they submit to you then do not seek a way against them” (Sura 4:34).

Stepping back a bit, the declining numbers of Christian women are worrisome on a grander and spiritual level. The Bible says that the fall of women away from the faith is one sign of a nation that is in decline and being abandoned by God.

Paul writes in Romans: “For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools … For this reason God gave them over to degrading passions; for their women exchanged the natural function for that which is unnatural” (Rom. 1:21–22, 26). In his study Bible, John MacArthur says, “Paul mentions women first to show the extent of debauchery under the wrath of abandonment, because in most cultures women are the last to be affected by moral collapse.”

The great tragedy of women who believe strongly in the values of dignity, respect, inclusion, etc., and who reject God, is that those beliefs dovetail perfectly with the teachings of Christ. Conversely, they stand at complete odds with the 1789 French Revolution’s dog-eat-dog belief system that gave birth to the left.

Dr. Rebecca McLaughlin reminds us of this in an article she penned for The Wall Street Journal a few years back:

“As the historian Tom Holland has argued in his book Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World, Jesus’ upside-down ethics has so impressed itself upon our minds that today we think universal human rights, caring for the poor, justice for the oppressed, and equality for men and women are just basic moral common sense. Mr. Holland sets us straight: ‘That every human being possessed an equal dignity was not remotely a self-evident truth. A Roman would have laughed at it … The origins of this principle [lie] not in the French Revolution, nor in the Declaration of Independence, nor in the Enlightenment, but in the Bible … Even the moral standards by which we judge the past are Christian standards.’”

That being true, let’s hope that Christianity-rejecting women today are awakened to that fact and ultimately choose to follow the only one who literally embodies and taught the values they say they embrace.

You really can’t go wrong with Jesus, ladies.