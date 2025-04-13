Home Opinion Why Trump’s plan for Gaza is the right (and only) solution

If you’ve just arrived on Earth from Planet Zorb and are watching the mainstream news networks, you’re likely thinking, “Why is this Israel bombing and killing innocent children and families in a place called Gaza?”

That’s certainly what many Americans and others are fed daily by the likes of CNN, BBC, and MSNBC. One poll last year revealed 35% of Americans believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza — an opinion fueled by newscasts repeatedly showing the devastation caused by Israel’s counter-offensive against Hamas terrorists.

The reality, however, is that Gaza is a terrorist incubator.

It is infested with murderous, hate-driven fanatics whose sole aim is to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. Israel simply has no choice other than to flush out or eliminate Hamas before the terrorists strike again as they did on October 7, 2023, murdering more than 1,200 Israelis and taking 240 civilians hostage.

The Palestinian citizens of Gaza collectively are not innocent victims in this war. On October 7, Hamas and the people of Gaza effectively declared war on Israel. During the recent theater of selective Israeli hostages being paraded prior to their release, thousands of Gazan civilians were clearly supporting and cheering the terrorists. These are the same terrorists who slaughtered babies, raped young women, and burned whole families alive on October 7.

Palestinian loathing of the Jewish State of Israel runs deep. Former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat vowed to produce a generation of suicide bombers and terrorists. The Gazans have educated their children from the youngest age to hate Israel and, by extension, to hate America. They’ve been programmed to hate, if you will, and that’s why they’re so vehemently violent.

Is there any hope, then?

It’s obvious that the so-called “Two-State Solution” — Israel co-existing alongside a Palestinian state — is dead. Israel simply cannot trust such a lethal and hostile neighbor on its border. As President Trump has proposed, the only workable and permanent solution is for the Gazan people to be relocated to other countries in the region, places where they’re able to assimilate and rebuild their lives. It’s even possible that the Israeli government would be prepared to grant Hamas safe passage out of Gaza in return for the remaining Israeli hostages, both alive and dead.

Just recently, the Israeli security cabinet approved the “voluntary transfer for Gaza residents who express interest in moving to third countries, in accordance with Israeli and international law, and following the vision of US President Donald Trump.”

In a recent poll, more than half of Gazans said they’d consider leaving Gaza if offered the opportunity to start over in a different place. Unsurprisingly, though, the idea has been met with scorn and horror by most of the Trump-hating world who’ve poured derision on his vision to turn Gaza into a “Middle Eastern Riviera.”

But as we’ve all seen, Gaza is currently a total disaster zone, described by the United Nations as “uninhabitable.” Meanwhile, the Israeli people — whose plight is essentially ignored by the mainstream media — continue to suffer because of terrorist activity. Something has to give — and soon.

As a matter of national security, I fully expect Israel to take control of Gaza. It’s clear from Israel’s ramped-up ground offensive in recent days that its intention is to occupy and resettle Gaza whatever the cost. Israel, I believe, will likely create a “security zone” in Gaza so that the territory can be safely repopulated by Israelis.

The clock is ticking. Israel’s patience is wearing ultra-thin. Emboldened by the staunch support of the Trump administration, the Israeli government is more determined than ever to cleanse its borders and neighboring territories — including Gaza — of all Iran-backed terror threats. Never again will Israel allow its enemies to launch an October 7-scale attack on its citizens. Therefore, it simply cannot tolerate hostile actors on its doorstep.

Think of it like this: there are 330 million Arabs surrounding Israel, which has a population of roughly 9.5 million, the size of New Jersey. It’s like the entire US ganged up against New Jersey. This is precisely why Israel has to act preemptively and strike first to defend itself and ensure terrorists don’t have the capacity to obliterate the world’s only Jewish homeland.

Trump has stated that the Gazans must go someplace else. The question is, where?

Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have stated they don’t want to absorb two million Gazan refugees. In their view, if they were to absorb them, they’d be giving up what they think is an important political chess piece.

For decades, the Egyptians, Jordanians and others have prevented the Palestinians from assimilating in their countries. Why? They want to use them as pawns to pressure Israel to take in millions of hostile refugees — with the aim of destroying Israel from within.

Jordan, especially, doesn’t want Gaza’s refugees, because the ruling clan fears the influx of a million or more Palestinians could weaken its grip on power. But I believe the Gazan population ultimately will have to be largely resettled there, because of their historical connections with Jordan. It’s the logical place for them to go.

Buckle up. The “Gaza dilemma” is about to blow wide open.