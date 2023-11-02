Why we need to bond with the Holy Spirit in this perilous time

Some of us face numerous challenges that seem insurmountable on a daily basis. Hardships, wars, terrorism, and persecution have become an everyday experience. Efforts by the governments of this world to find answers to these problems have been futile and many people, including Christians, are getting tired of living.

On a personal level, I’m coming to realize more and more that it’s only the Holy Spirit who is our dependable comforter who can help us in a time like this.

Jesus before leaving this earth made a provision by asking the Father to send us the Holy Spirit who will help and comfort us in our times of affliction: “And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever (John 14:16). The major reason why God gave us the Holy Spirit is for Him to help and comfort us in a time like this. It is imperative that every Christian should desire to establish a relationship with the Holy Spirit to enjoy His comforting grace.

The most valuable relationship in the lives of believers should be that of the Holy Spirit. He is the best teacher, the most valuable inspirer. He can lift standards against the enemies. He is the healer and miracle worker. His benefits are so numerous that we cannot afford to miss bonding with Him if we must sail through these difficult times. Sadly, for many of us, things are getting worse every day. Is it not high time we fell into the comforting arms of the Holy Spirit where grace abounds?

If what is happening is inevitable and a fulfillment of God's prophetic words, then the only available option for us is to cast all our cares into the hands of the Holy Spirit whom God has sent to help us navigate through these challenges. The Holy Spirit might not get rid of the problems, but He has the ability to release enabling grace to help us weather the storms.



The Apostle Paul was ill and asked God to remove it, but God did not. Rather He gave Paul the enabling grace that helped him to glory in his infirmities: “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (2 Corinthians 12:9).

When the Holy Spirit gives us enabling grace, we have the power to laugh at some challenges which ordinarily we would have cried about when they beset us. We can remain unperturbed in times of crises, attacks, and calamities. We can mind less of the present sufferings and focus more on the soon-coming glory. The presence of the Holy Spirit in the lives of believers is worth more than gold and diamond combined. He bestows on us power, love and sound mind — He never allows us to be afraid (2 Timothy 1:7).

These days, every believer should be concerned with the mandate of ensuring that the Gospel of the Kingdom is preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations. This mandate involves boldness to go and give selflessly. It is only the Holy Spirit who can give us the grace to face dangers and make sacrifices with smiles on our faces knowing quite well that the sufferings and sacrifices now are not anything compared to the glory that will be revealed when Christ returns.

With the help of the Holy Spirit, Jesus went the way of the cross and offered Himself for the remission of our sins (Hebrew 9:14). We seriously need to bond with the Holy Spirit who is the spirit of sacrifice if we must fulfill our Christian mandate in this perilous time.