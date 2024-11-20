Home Opinion Yes, celebrate Trump's win. But don't fall into idolatry

The recent election was a decisive victory for conservative and Christian principles, a landmark moment that kindled hope in the hearts of many Americans. This resounding triumph signifies a renewed embrace of traditional values, signaling a profound desire for positive change in the direction of our nation. Emboldened by this outcome, we optimistically anticipate that America will embark on a transformative journey, repudiating its past missteps and transgressions.

As we move forward, this triumph should be a clarion call to restore justice and human dignity as the cornerstone of our government policies. It means upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution, ensuring that the rights and freedoms guaranteed to all Americans are safeguarded and protected.

We are at a pivotal moment in American history. The majority of the country wants to turn the corner — a collective decision to embrace our values and work towards a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come. Having won all three branches of power, it is a clear mandate from the American people that they care more about the rising costs of food and the dangerous rise of migrant crime than boys playing in girls sports. However, let us not forget that the victory has left our nation deeply divided, with a sense of both relief and uncertainty hanging in the balance.

The road ahead will not be easy. The defeated left is already mobilizing resistance, and we must be prepared to respond with patience, truth, and grace. This is not the time for Christians to rely on the government to fight our battles for us; that is what led us to this precarious position in the first place. Instead, we must actively engage in the political process, advocating for policies that align with our values and seeking to build bridges across the divide. I believe there are millions of Americans, including those in the Church, who may not have voted for Trump but with whom we can find common ground. It will require compromise and compassion on both sides.

While many celebrate the defeat of a radical progressive agenda, we must not fall into complacency or political idolatry. As people of faith, we are called to be watchmen on the wall, upholding biblical values and warning of dangers others may not see or that they choose to ignore. We must also use our discernment not to blindly accept changes that can have negative, unintended consequences.

As an example, let us thoughtfully consider the issue of returning prayer and biblical teaching to public schools. Like millions of Christians across the nation, I was excited to hear Trump announce it would be part of his national agenda. It was a breath of fresh air to hear respect and support for the values that form the bedrock of our nation. However, as someone who has directly participated in well-meaning government programs that go terribly wrong, I have a sense of trepidation about how exactly that would be executed.



We must never forget that our founding fathers escaped the state-run churches in Europe to practice religion freely. There is a delicate balance that must be struck between support for religious freedom and violating the constitutional limits placed on choosing one religion over another. Though it may be encouraging for Christians now, imagine a scenario where we have a Catholic President, and the prayer is changed to the rosary. Would Protestant Christians be as accepting of that?

Recently, a federal judge blocked Louisiana’s controversial House Bill 71, which would have required all public schools in the state to display a specific version of the Ten Commandments. The law, signed by Governor Jeff Landry in June 2024, was immediately challenged by civil rights groups that argued that it violated the separation of church and state.

The blocked bill would have mandated the posting of a version of the Ten Commandments similar to the one found in the King James Bible, which is used by many, but not all, Protestant churches. This version differs from those used by Catholics and Jews.

US District Judge John W. deGravelles issued a preliminary injunction against the law, writing that it “raises serious concerns about the establishment clause of the First Amendment.” The judge said that if it were to go to trial, the law would likely be found unconstitutional.

Though the current Supreme Court majority is likely to favor allowing some amount of prayer and biblical teaching in schools, it is not quite clear just how much will be permissible. We must use caution in how we advocate and seek to implement these initiatives.

It is also encouraging that the new administration champions a foreign policy that decreases US support for foreign wars. Trump’s embrace of the Reagan doctrine — peace through strength — translates into a strong US military while decreasing our financial support of endless overseas conflicts. It should also involve advocating for religious liberty and freedom of expression while prioritizing negotiations that align with our national interests.

Domestically, our approach to issues like immigration reform also requires careful consideration. As Christ followers, we prioritize the inherent dignity of every individual, irrespective of their background or circumstances. Ultimately, we want to support humane policies that still accomplish our national security objectives.

Above all, we must remember that the Gospel spread throughout Asia long before the Church held any political power. Our strength lies not in worldly influence but in our unwavering commitment to the truth and our willingness to love our neighbors as ourselves. Let us move forward with humility, wisdom, and courage, trusting in God’s guidance as we navigate the challenges ahead.

In the words of the Apostle Paul, let us “make every effort to do what leads to peace and mutual edification.” Only then can we hope to heal the wounds of this divisive election and build a more just and compassionate society for all.