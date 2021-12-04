Your late start can’t stop God

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Even when you have seen the Lord do unbelievable, amazing, incredible, miraculous things in your life, you may still be tempted to make excuses that prevent you from experiencing all He has for you. Even when your anointing has facilitated miracles in the lives of others, you may still balk when the next opportunity occurs. Even when you are dedicated and committed in all areas of your life to serving God, you may still feel weary, shaken, or uncertain that you have heard correctly His next mission for your life.

One of the biggest excuses, when you are up against adversaries that are better equipped, better resourced and better prepared, is that it is “too late.” Maybe you have an idea for a new ministry, and then you see others doing it with more funding, more attention and more success. But if God calls you to do something, none of that matters! Maybe you are trying to begin a new friendship, but you keep comparing yourself to others and coming up short. Maybe a physical disease or injury has left you weak and uncertain of your ability to recover the strength and health you have lost.

Rather than trust God and receive His power, you say, “It’s too late. I know nothing is impossible for you, Lord, but I just can’t do this. I’m too sick, too afraid, too vulnerable, too weary.” Or you might be relying on God and sensing His power, but you are unwilling to tuck and run. You set yourself up for failure when you allow your anointing to be more important than the One who anointed you in the first place.

I do not know if any of these thoughts or excuses flashed through Elijah’s mind as the rain clouds moved in and began to release a mighty flood from the heavens (1 Kings 18:43–46). But I do know that he received the divine power God placed on him, and then he tucked his cloak and started running as God instructed. Elijah did not allow a late start to get in the way of finishing first.

Yes, Ahab left before he did.

Yes, Ahab was in a chariot drawn by horses while he was on foot.

Yes, Ahab was bound to win.

But those earthly yeses are no match for one heavenly anointing!

God chose this opportunity to remind us all that His ways are not our ways. No matter what kind of technology, machinery, appliances, conveniences, or innovations we are using, they can never match the sheer power of the Lord poured over our lives.

In addition to his late start, Elijah also faced the daunting distance from Mount Carmel to Jezreel, roughly fifty kilometers or about thirty miles. Just for perspective, you should know runners today compete in marathons with the standard distance of 26.2 miles. Considering that Elijah’s race with Ahab to the royal residence was likely around five miles longer, maybe we should be running “jezreels” instead of marathons!

The late start did not prevent Elijah from tucking and running.

The length of the course did not stop Elijah from doing what others had likely never done.

The weather conditions, terrain and lack of running shoes did not keep Elijah from running the race God empowered him to run.

While Ahab had horsepower, Elijah had an angelic engine!

My friend, when God empowers you with His call, it is never too late to tuck and run, no matter how long the course before you extends. The pathetic may start before you, but the prophetic will always win. The darkness may get a head start, but the light will always finish first. Hell may seem to be in the lead, but Heaven will always close the gap and win the race every time.

God empowers and blesses those who hear Him, believe Him and trust Him with every area of their lives. No matter what you might be facing, it is time to tuck in your cloak and run faster.

Excerpt from Persevere with Power by Samuel Rodriguez provided by Chosen Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group. Copyright 2021. Used by permission.