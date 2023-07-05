You’re fearfully and wonderfully de-trans

Some people have been celebrating their LGBT sins for an entire month. Others, however, will regret their LGBT sins for their entire lives.

One of these regretful LGBT people is a detrans girl named Clyde Fallon. In a Reddit group for detrans people, she said:

“I'm a 17 year old girl with a flat chest, a deep voice, a visible Adam’s apple and some facial hair … I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m mad, I’m depressed, I’m hurt. I am grieving I feel remorse. I can’t deal with all this pain. I lost my breasts … There’s no reason for me to continue to live … Will I ever [b]e happy again? Please tell me it is possible … I can’t deal with all this. I want a Time Machine so badly … I want my body back so badly. Pls give me hope.”

There are over 48,000 members in that Reddit group, and they all have similar stories of shame and despair.

The Bible says pride leads to destruction. That is true for all LGBT people, especially transgender youth, whose bodies have been destroyed by puberty blockers, and breast and genital mutilations. LGBT pride leads to destruction.

However, if you’re detrans, I want you to know there’s hope. You’ve destroyed parts of your body, but you haven’t destroyed who you are. Doctors can change your body and voice, but they haven’t changed the most important thing about you.

Your doctor changed your appearance, but they didn’t change your identity. You’re the same person your mother held in her hands the day you were born. And you’re the same person your creator knitted together in your mother’s womb.

In Psalm 139:13-16, King David said:

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

You are fearfully and wonderfully made by God. You are God’s idea. You are God’s design. You are God’s wonderful work. God spoke the universe into existence, but with you, he personally made you in his image. He delicately, intricately crafted you with his own mighty hands. You are fearfully and wonderfully made.

Remember King David didn’t say he was fearfully and wonderfully made. He said he is fearfully and wonderfully made. You are just as fearfully and wonderfully made today as the day you were born. You are just as fearfully and wonderfully made today as in the days before puberty blockers and transgender surgeries.

A woman who loses her breasts or uterus because of cancer is still fearfully and wonderfully made. A man who loses his testicles or penis because of cancer is still fearfully and wonderfully made. And in the same way, a man or woman who loses sexual organs because of sins is still fearfully and wonderfully made.

You might not look like the same person in the mirror, but you’re still made in the image of God.

So if you’re suicidal, please do not end your life. It won’t help you. It won’t end your suffering. It’ll make you suffer even more in Hell. It’s the same lie that made you get puberty blockers and transgender surgeries. Harming yourself won’t make things better. It’ll make everything worse.

But that doesn’t mean you have to live with depression and bitterness for the rest of your life. You are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God, you can rejoice in that. And even better than that, you can receive hope in the good news from your creator, Jesus Christ.

Jesus said he came to seek and save the lost (Luke 19:10) and he also said he can heal people who need a miraculous doctor (Luke 5:31).

We’re all sinners who deserve the wrath of God in hell. However, being fully God and becoming fully man through a miraculous virgin birth—Jesus lived a perfect and righteous life so that he would suffer and die on the cross to satisfy the wrath of God the Father on behalf of sinners like you and me.

Therefore through Christ’s death and resurrection, sinners who have faith in him are declared righteous by God.

The Bible says, “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed (1 Peter 2:24).”

So if you’re detrans, you won’t be healed unless you believe in Christ and repent. Regret isn’t repentance. Regret won’t give you hope, repentance will.

When the Bible says Jesus’ wounds have healed Christians, it’s talking about spiritual healing. It means our souls have been born again or made spiritually alive. However, the Bible also says Jesus’ physical resurrection from the dead means one day all Christians will receive physical healing when he returns to give all believers a resurrected and transformed bodies like his own resurrected body (Philippians 3:21).

We will receive new, resurrected, glorified bodies from Christ. He will heal the damage puberty blockers and transgender surgeries have done to people who believe in him.

No one can reverse what a doctor has done to your body — except your creator.

You can’t have your old body back. That dream is too small for God. He’s promised better than that. If you repent and believe, He’ll give you a new and glorified body — a body that is even better than the one you have right now, the body that is fearfully and wonderfully made.

So hope in God. You are fearfully and wonderfully de-trans.

Originally published at Slow to Write.