Gender identity, pro-life movie blocked, liberal Methodists

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Trump admin. proposes to remove "gender identity" from Obamacare

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed on Friday to reverse an Obamacare mandate that bars discrimination against transgender patients.

The HHS had issued a new rule in 2016 with regard to Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act — which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs and activities” — by extending the definition of “sex” to include “gender identity” and termination of a pregnancy.

“When Congress prohibited sex discrimination, it did so according to the plain meaning of the term, and we are making our regulations conform.” — Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights

Pro-life movie “Unplanned” blocked in Canada

“Unplanned” producer Lisa Wheeler said the film has effectively been banned in Canada after a major movie theater operator rejected it.

The rejection came from Cineplex, which reportedly operates a majority of the movie theaters in Canada.

“Unplanned,” based on the experience of a former Planned Parenthood clinic worker who became a pro-life activist, has grossed over $18 million at the box office in the U.S. since its release in March.

Liberal Methodist leaders plan “resistance” action

Months after the United Methodist Church upheld its traditional stance on homosexuality, some 600 pro-LGBT Methodists gathered this week and said there will be “a wide variety of resistant tactics” that could include violating the denomination’s rules.

Those gathered were divided on whether to leave the denomination altogether to form a separate church body or stay and “reform from within.”

“This group has essentially formed the embryo of a new denomination and possibly more than one new denomination.” — Mark Tooley, president of the theologically conservative Institute on Religion & Democracy

Is Christianity still good for the world?

Hundreds of Christians converged in Virginia this past weekend to hear responses to some of the major criticisms against Christianity.

Here’s how apologist Jo Vitale answered: “Is Christianity harmful to women?”

"How sad that those who claim to be too feminist for Christianity rarely see that the very equality that they long for is ultimately grounded in the very same God that they are rejecting." — Jo Vitale

Read Jackie Hill-Perry’s response to whether Christianity is harmful to sexual minorities.

John Lennox addressed the question “Has science buried God?”

Millennial evangelicals more likely to attend church than other generations are

Millennials have often been viewed as the generation leaving the church, but a recent poll found that they are the most engaged compared to Generation X and Boomers.

Sixty-one percent of millennial evangelicals attend church once per week or more. Meanwhile, 54 percent of Boomers and 44 percent of those form Generation X attend church that frequently.

The survey was commissioned by Dunham+Company.

Pray for

More than a dozen Christians kidnapped in Nigeria

