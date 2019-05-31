Indiana abortion, Freedom March, tiniest baby

Supreme Court upholds Indiana’s fetal burial mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to take up Indiana’s appeal of a lower court ruling that blocked a ban on abortions based on sex, race, ancestry or disability.

The high court did, however, uphold the state’s mandate that fetal remains be buried or cremated.

In the court’s opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said he believes “the court will soon need to confront the constitutionality of laws like Indiana’s” because of “the potential for abortion to become a tool of eugenic manipulation.”

In another decision this week, the Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district’s policy of allowing students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

Former LGBT persons declare freedom at Freedom March

Former LGBT-identified persons, including survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, shared their testimonies of finding Jesus during the second Freedom March in Washington, D.C., last weekend.

They emphasized that their transformation was not a “gay to straight thing.”

“We have learned what true love is in Jesus Christ, that our identity is not in our sexuality but it is in Jesus.” Angel Colon, Pulse shooting survivor

Those leading the march also asked the LGBT community for forgiveness for the way the Church has treated them.

World’s smallest surviving baby released from hospital

Saybie, who was born at 23 weeks weighing just 8.6 ounces, is being dubbed a miracle.

She was able to go home in good health this month and now weighs over 6 pounds.

“There’s no denying her humanity. These medical miracles are why Americans are rethinking the abortion debate.” — Rachel Campos-Duffy, author

Franklin Graham calls for special day of prayer for Trump

A “special day of prayer” for President Donald Trump is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, who is leading the day of prayer, clarified that it is not an endorsement of Trump but a way of encouraging the president especially as “enemies” are “trying to destroy” him.

“If the president was brought down for whatever reason, it could lead to a civil war. There are millions of people out there that voted for President Trump that are behind him that are angry and they are mad. We are just living a very dangerous territory and we need God’s help.” — Franklin Graham

Indiana megachurch opens ‘microsite’ inside jail

Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, Indiana, has multiple campuses, including in Johnson County Jail and Johnson County Community Corrections work-release center.

The new microsites were launched early this year and over a dozen have come to Christ.

“The way that we view it is that they can't come to Christ inside these dark places without someone having the courage to go in.” — Rachel Long, executive pastor of multisites and families

