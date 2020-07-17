Weekly briefing: Abortion pills without doctor, Calif.'s indoor worship ban, Christian author comes out as gay

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Judge allows women to get abortion pills without seeing doctor

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang suspended a Food & Drug Administration rule requiring that women be seen by a doctor before accessing abortion-inducing drugs.

“The end goal of the abortion industry is to have the drugs sent through the mail making possible ‘Do-It-Yourself’ abortions. However, this is not some benign ‘take-two-aspirin’ treatment.” — Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life

Calif. gov. bans indoor church services

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new order this week that shuts down indoor operations for churches, gyms, and certain businesses in 30 counties amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Some churches said that they won’t be complying.

"I believe my mandate as a pastor is to obey the Word of God. And part of what we do is worship together as a church. We are not going to allow our government to use data that is not supported factually to shut the church down.” — Greg Fairrington, pastor of Destiny Christian Church

Others are adjusting their services to stay in line with the governor’s order by holding outdoor worship.

Millions of children forced into labor amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused at least 110 million children to go hungry and pushed 8 million others into child labor and begging, according to assessments in 24 countries across Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia by evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization World Vision.

“Without urgent action, this will only get worse given that every second child, out of 2 billion children in the world, is living in poverty.” — World Vision

Christian author announces divorce: ‘I am gay’

Christian children's book author Matthew Paul Turner came out as gay and announced that he and his wife are divorcing.

Turner, author of When I Pray for You and who grew up in evangelical churches, said he and his wife will be putting the well-being of their three children first.

Evangelist Morris Cerullo dies at 88

