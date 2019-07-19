Weekly briefing: Largest religious freedom event, Planned Parenthood head ousted, oldest Christian letter

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

US State Dept holds largest religious freedom event

The U.S. State Department held the world’s largest religious freedom event this week in Washington with guests from across the globe to address the plight of persecution.

It was the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom and it took place as restrictions on religion have increased around the world.

Read more of CP's coverage of the ministerial:

200 more Asia Bibis

Trump meets persecution survivors

Pence announces sanctions on Iranian-backed leaders

More coverage of the ministerial is to come

Planned Parenthood head ousted

The board of Planned Parenthood ousted its president, Leana Wen, just eight months after she took the helm.

Wen noted that the decision was made during a secret board meeting, citing “philosophical differences” over the direction of the organization.

While the board’s priority is to “double down on abortion advocacy,” Wen’s priority, she said, has been on providing health care to underserved women.

Professor fired after speech against puberty-blocking drugs sues university

Professor Allan M. Josephson was fired by the University of Louisville after he spoke publicly in opposition to medicalizing gender dysphoric youth with puberty-blocking drugs and hormones.

Josephson is now suing the school.

Alliance Defending Freedom is representing the psychiatrist and arguing for his free speech rights.

Josephson had spoken at a panel in 2017, after which he was demoted, subjected to “fairly hostile work-environment situations” and then let go last month.

Oldest Christian letter outside of Bible revealed

The oldest Christian letter outside of the Bible was revealed this week by the University of Basel in Switzerland.

The scrap of papyrus dates back to the 230s A.D. and is a letter written by a young man named Arrianus, addressed to his brother, Paulus.

What makes it distinctly Christian is how the letter concludes with “I pray that you fare well in the Lord.”

Pray for

Syrian Christians; one woman was tortured for hours and killed by Muslim extremists

New releases

Film:

The Lion King (July 18)

Albums:

Good Things Take Time by Gaither Vocal Band (July 19)

Rebels by Influence Music (July 19)

Bless Somebody Else by Kurt Carr (July 19)

Books:

Core 52: A Fifteen-Minute Daily Guide to Build Your Bible IQ in a Year by Mark E. Moore (July 16)

A Week in the Life of a Slave by John Byron (July 2)