Weekly briefing: Texas church shooting, Lois Evans dies, Passion 2020

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Texas church shooting leaves 3 dead

Worshipers at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, held a vigil Monday to remember Richard White, 67, and Anton "Tony" Wallace, 64, who were both shot and killed at church the previous day.

The gunman, identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, who has a history of drug abuse and mental illness, began firing during a worship service on Sunday. He was brought down by Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor.

"I don’t feel like I killed a human. I feel like I killed an evil.” — Wilson

Wallace’s daughter said she forgives the gunman.

Lois Evans dies after cancer battle

Lois Evans, wife of Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Fellowship Church in Texas, died on Monday after battling a rare form of cancer. She was 70.

Many pastors and other influential Christians expressed their grief while also celebrating her life.

A funeral will be held at Oak Cliff on Monday.

Pastor in China sentenced to 9 years in prison

Pastor Wang Yi, head of one of China’s largest unregistered churches, was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison on charges of subversion of power and illegal business operations.

Yi leads the 5,000-member Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, China, which was first raided in 2018 by government authorities.

The Trump administration condemned the pastor’s imprisonment and called for his immediate release.

“This is yet another example of Beijing's intensification of repression of Chinese Christians and members of other religious groups.” — U.S. Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Thousands kick off 2020 at Passion

Thousands of young adults converged in Atlanta this week for Passion 2020, a popular Christian conference founded by Louie Giglio that draws college students.

Featured speakers included John Piper and Sadie Robertson, who reminded attendees that Jesus died for them even while they were still a sinner and that God has always known and loved them.

“If the name and the fame of Jesus the Savior, the Son of God, the King of Kings does not become your greatest desire, you will not only waste your life, you will lose it.” — Piper

Pray for

Family of Martha Bulus, a Christian bride who was killed along with her bridal party by Boko Haram in Nigeria

