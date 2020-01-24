Weekly briefing: Trump at March for Life, Nigerian pastor executed, Chiefs going to Super Bowl

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life in person

The 47th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., featured on Friday for the first time, the U.S. president. While presidents have addressed the pro-life rally remotely, President Donald Trump is the first to attend the rally.

“When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.” — Trump

Nigerian pastor beheaded after refusing to deny Christ

The Rev. Lawan Andimi, who was seen in a ransom video earlier this month praising God, was executed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria.

A source told Save the Persecuted Christians that he was murdered for refusing to renounce his faith and for not receiving any ransom.

The Christian Association of Nigeria denounced the Nigerian government for its inability to thwart attacks and abductions carried out against Christians.

Impeachment trial of Trump begins

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Tuesday. Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to undergo an impeachment trial.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives brought forward two articles of impeachment accusing the president of “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress.”

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, admonished both sides on the first day over their behavior.

Democrats are closing on Friday three days of opening arguments for the removal of Trump.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO praises God as they head to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gave praise to God on Sunday after the team secured its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

“The glory belongs to Him and this trophy belongs to the best fans in the National Football League.” — Hunt

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers next month.

