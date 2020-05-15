12-y-o daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony to release children's book, ‘Lord Help Me’

Emme Muñiz, the 12-year-old daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, will be releasing a children's book about prayer, titled Lord Help Me.

The pre-teen, who has a twin brother named Max, was seen on stage at the Super Bowl during her mother's halftime show in February.

Both Anthony and Lopez took to Instagram to promote their daughter’s book and posted photos of the cover. Lord Help Me will be released on Sept. 29 and printed in both English and Spanish.

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” Lopez wrote on social media. “This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

“We all have moments every day where we can use a little help. Some are small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling. Others are big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures—especially sloths! But asking God for help always brings us the strength to get through anything,” a summary of the book reads.

In the picture book, Muñiz shares her own daily prayers to “offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

According to the publisher, Penguin Random House, Muñiz has had a passion for prayer since she was 5 years old. Now, the 12 year old is sharing her passion with the world.

The book cover was illustrated by Brenda Figueroa and shows a cartoon version of Muñiz kneeling at the edge of her bed saying her nighttime prayers alongside her sidekick, sloth.

Crown Brooks says the book is geared toward children ages 3 to 7. Proceeds of Lord Help Me will go toward helping to save endangered sloths.

“In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,' said Muñiz in a press release. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."