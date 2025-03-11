Home Books Candace Cameron Bure helps parents instill biblical values in kids with new book ‘The Crazy Compromise’

Candace Cameron Bure has spent decades in the spotlight, from her beloved role as D.J. Tanner on "Full House" to becoming a leading force in faith-driven entertainment.

Now, she’s adding another title to her resume: author of the new children’s book,The Crazy Compromise, which releases on April 1. The book, created in partnership with Generous Family, is her fourth illustrated children’s book and delivers a timely message about learning to compromise while maintaining kindness, generosity and respect — biblical values she believes are in short supply in today’s divided world.

​​“I love children's books so much,” Bure told The Christian Post. “To do a collaboration book with Generous Family is just so meaningful because I absolutely love writing them. As a mom, reading with my kids was always one of my favorite things to do. It’s such a fun way to be animated, to engage, and to have conversations about deeper messages.”

The Crazy Compromise follows two best friends who get into a fight because they root for different sports teams. Their disagreement escalates until they realize that their friendship is more important than their differences. According to Bure, the story was inspired by her own long-standing friendship with her best friend, Dilini.

“We met in high school when we were 15, and we’ve been best friends ever since,” she shared. “We come from different cultural backgrounds, we have different political views, we have different faiths, and yet, we love and respect each other. We have so much more in common than we do differences, and that’s what makes our friendship work. That’s really what the message of The Crazy Compromise is all about.”

Bure, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014 and was a co-host on “The View” in 2015 and 2016, emphasized that the book’s message couldn’t be more relevant today, particularly in a world where differences often lead to division rather than understanding.

“There’s a line at the end of the book that says, ‘So what about you? Do your friends disagree with the way that you think or the way that you see? Can you meet in the middle and find common ground? When your hearts beat the same, that’s where love can be found.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, this is written for kids, but it’s just as relevant for adults.’”

She continued: “People are so divided today, particularly with politics and even within faith circles. We feel like we need to ‘win’ every argument, whether it’s on Facebook, Instagram, or at the dinner table. But do we really? This book reminds us that we don’t have to let disagreements destroy relationships. There are so many other things that connect us.”

For Bure, storytelling has always been a powerful way to shape values and teach children foundational truths. As a mother of two, actress and author, she emphasized that books are an essential tool for instilling biblical principles in the next generation.

“As parents, it’s our job to teach our kids right from wrong,” she said. “Morality has become so subjective in today’s world. But for me, as a Christian woman, I want to make sure kids are being taught from God’s perspective.”

She pointed to Generous Family’s mission, noting that all of their books are rooted in biblical principles, even if they don’t overtly cite Scripture on every page. “We have Scripture in the back of the book, but the storytelling itself reflects those values — honesty, kindness, generosity, love. These are things that, 30 years ago, everyone agreed were good. But today, even those fundamental values aren’t always being taught.”

Bure said she’s a strong advocate for reducing screen time in favor of books and interactive storytelling. “I really want to encourage parents to put a book in their child’s hands instead of turning on another cartoon. It’s so easy for kids to be glued to a device, but there’s something incredibly special about sitting down with a book, turning the pages, and engaging with the story.”

She also highlighted the unique format of Generous Family’s books, which are written collectively by a team of parents, educators and faith-driven authors. “It’s a community effort to create books that teach valuable life lessons,” she said.

Beyond her work as an author, Bure remains one of the busiest figures in faith-based entertainment. Her "Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" continues to thrive, featuring deep-dive discussions on topics ranging from parenting to faith and personal growth.

“The difference with my podcast is that I don’t have new guests on each week,” she explained. “I deep dive into one specific topic for an entire season, which lasts about three months. It’s between 12 and 14 episodes, all focused on that one subject. So we’ve done seasons on parenting, the Trinity, and recently, an amazing season with Priscilla Shirer on surrendering to God.”

Bure, who helped produce and starred in “Unsung Hero,” also serves as CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises and a partner in CandyRock Entertainment, a joint venture with the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, and as chief creative officer of Great American Family.

“I have several new movies coming out on Great American Family this year, including some Christmas films and a new mystery series,” she shared. “I just finished filming a movie, and there are at least three or four more projects on the way.”

With The Crazy Compromise, Bure said she hopes to not only entertain children but also help parents navigate difficult conversations about relationships, differences and respect. The book, she said, reflects her commitment to shaping the next generation with biblical values.

“These lessons aren’t just for kids, they’re for all of us,” she said. “If we want to raise kind, generous, and loving children, we have to model that behavior ourselves. And sometimes, that means making compromises, choosing love over pride, and remembering that relationships matter more than winning an argument.”