College football player-turned-pastor calls CRT and abortion ‘twin evils’ stemming from racism

A former college football player who became a pastor and author has labeled critical race theory and abortion “twin evils” that “stem from the same diabolical monster: racism.”

John Amanchukwu, the 38-year-old former football player for North Carolina University who is now a youth pastor at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Upper Room Church of God in Christ, has released a new book, titled Eraced: Uncovering the Lies of Critical Race Theory and Abortion.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Amanchukwu shared that his book highlights how CRT is a “far-from-biblical way of thinking” and it “has no place being preached in any pulpit.”

The ideology, Amanchukwu said, perpetuates the notion that “all white people are racist from birth no matter what they do or say.”

According to Amanchukwu, CRT leads to dangerous rhetoric because through “false cross-disciplinary examination,” it eliminates “the biblical truth which says when anyone, including white people, give their life to Jesus Christ they are a born again Christian, who can live lives free from certain sins, such as racism.”

“Painting with a broad brush and saying ‘all whites are inherently racist;’ that’s so wrong. The issue with critical race theory is that even if a person chooses to give their life to Christ and get born again, since they are inherently racist, they are not able to remove themselves from their racism,” said Amanchukwu.

Amanchukwu asserted that CRT “sees people as groups and not as individuals,” and said he believes “racism is not a color or skin tone,” but “racism is sin.” He referenced Romans 3:23, which reads that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”

“Romans 3:23 is talking about sin in general. Sin in this verse deals with all kinds of sin including racism. It says ‘all;’ signifying all mankind, that even goes for blacks or Hispanics, for Pacific Islanders, for Asians or others and including whites, as well,” Amanchukwu explained.

“Not only can whites be guilty of having a racist undertone and or a prejudice or bias towards other people, but other people groups can do the same thing and choose to.”

Speaking out against CRT, Amanchukwu said, does not mean that he does not believe racism exists, noting that “I do believe that anyone can be guilty of that sin."

Many people of color who support CRT, Amanchukwu said, are sometimes aligned with the stance because they have “an inner insecurity or they are stuck in a place of wanting to refer to themselves as a victim based on their past traumas of experiencing racism on a few occasions.”

“You can't paint with a broad brush and label all whites as racist just because you have encountered one or two, or ten, or maybe even 50 or maybe even 100 whites who were racist,” Amanchukwu said.

Many blacks are “going astray” today, Amanchukwu noted, because they are “creating a culture of victimhood” by jumping to the conclusion that all whites are against them.

“Blacks were once not allowed to eat at the same countertop as whites. During the Jim Crow era, blacks were beaten. Many of the places in the south were dominated with the KKK. And this goes on and on and on. But for some reason or another, it seems like there was more black excellence during that time frame,” Amanchukwu continued.

“Blacks were able to overcome so many great offenses during the Jim Crow era. And I think today, where blacks are going astray is we are stopping at the issue of racism and we're creating an excuse for underperformance."

Amanchukwu said that CRT has roots in other “progressive and woke ideologies” which he said are outside of Christian belief, such as intersectionality and queer theory, calling them "fruits from a poisonous tree.”

The CRT movement traces its origins to the 1970s, as many activists and legal professionals at the time responded to what they considered the ebbing of 1960s civil rights gains.

CRT proponents view racial bigotry in the United States as more structural and inherent in the culture, drawing inspiration from ideologies like feminism, Marxism, and postmodernism.

According to Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic’s 2001 book, Critical Race Theory: An Introduction, CRT is a “movement” comprised of “activists and scholars interested in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power.”

“The movement considers many of the same issues that conventional civil rights and ethnic studies discourses take up, but places them in a broader perspective that includes economics, history, context, group- and self-interest, and even feelings and the unconscious,” they wrote.

“Unlike traditional civil rights, which embraces incrementalism and step-by-step progress, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law.”

Amanchukwu said that Eraced is not only a book, but also a movement that he started in an effort to spread awareness about the importance of all people, "of every race and color and to see all mankind born and unborn as one blood and equally valuable.”

Through his movement, Amanchukwu has spoken out against abortion and to stress the importance of being pro-life to save the lives of babies — including black babies, as black women have the highest abortion rate in the United States.

“Satan's trigger is the image of God. Many times, Satan has sought to destroy the image of God. And today, since 1973, millions of babies have been killed in this country. And if the enemy can't kill a child in the womb, today, he’s attacking and killing our children mentally in the public school system,” Amanchukwu detailed.

“There's a whole system of indoctrination taking place in our public school system. We've moved away from pedagogy and we've gone towards indoctrination. And it's time for us to get back to reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Amanchukwu highlights in his book that while rape and incest are “outrageous violations,” abortion is another “outrageous violation” that should never be considered under those circumstances.

Amanchukwu said that in addition to encouraging Christians to choose adoption as an alternative to abortion, he also strives to share with those who have had abortions that there is forgiveness in Jesus Christ.

“There is repentance for moms out there who are grieving in silence. God had mercy upon Paul and he was a murderer and a treacherous person who locked up Christians and he killed Christians. If God forgave and allowed for Paul to convert and Paul was allowed to write the majority of the New Testament, why wouldn’t God forgive a mother who had an abortion?” Amanchukwu said.

Through his book Eraced, Amanchukwu hopes more people will be awakened to “the truths” of the “twin evils” of abortion and CRT.

“I love God's creation. I love God's people. And I don't like seeing the enemy use issues like race and abortion or gender to divide God's people,” Amanchukwu said.