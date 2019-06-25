A marathon journey toward Christ

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Olympic runner Ryan Hall has had a “crazy journey” filled with amazing highs and difficult lows — and now he’s sharing the backstory surrounding how he discovered true purpose and God’s goodness amid the ebbs and flows.



Hall, author of the new book, Run the Mile You're In: Finding God in Every Step recently told “The Pure Flix Podcast” that he had a “burning question inside” of his heart when he was just 13 years old. He wondered, “What does it take to become an Olympian?”

Through hard work and dedication, Hall eventually found out, as he worked his way to the Olympics and became one of the fastest runners in America. Along the way, his belief in God sustained him, with Hall proclaiming that his “faith and … running are so connected.”



Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/olympians-crazy-journey-and-the-bible-verse-he-loves.html