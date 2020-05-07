A right to righteous anger!

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Music and fashion mogul Kanye West recently commented on the view that Christians are seen as "judgmental" and noted that Christians should be held accountable by other believers.

"I feel that we all have sin, and when certain sins are worn more on our sleeves, it’s easier for Christians who are not Christ, but are human beings, to be able to channel judgment at what they see in front of them," he told GQ magazine. "The other thing is, if anyone claims to be Christian, they’re accepting accountability to other Christians.

"But people don’t realize that Christians are loud. That we have a right to righteous anger. That Jesus flipped tables. They think that all of a sudden you believe in Christ, so we’re not even supposed to speak up. And if we speak up, people will say, ‘Oh, you’re being judgmental.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, now, because I’m Christian, I don’t even have an opinion anymore?’ I’m Christian and I still have an opinion. But my opinion is based on the Word.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/kanye-west-christians-have-a-right-to-righteous-anger.html