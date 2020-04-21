Kanye West: Christians have a right to righteous anger

Music and fashion mogul Kanye West recently commented on the view that Christians are seen as "judgmental" and noted that Christians should be held accountable by other believers.

"I feel that we all have sin, and when certain sins are worn more on our sleeves, it’s easier for Christians who are not Christ, but are human beings, to be able to channel judgment at what they see in front of them," he told GQ magazine. "The other thing is, if anyone claims to be Christian, they’re accepting accountability to other Christians.

"But people don’t realize that Christians are loud. That we have a right to righteous anger. That Jesus flipped tables. They think that all of a sudden you believe in Christ, so we’re not even supposed to speak up. And if we speak up, people will say, ‘Oh, you’re being judgmental.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, now, because I’m Christian, I don’t even have an opinion anymore?’ I’m Christian and I still have an opinion. But my opinion is based on the Word.”

Although he believes in biblical accountability, the hip-hop artist said he is happy that his popular Sunday Service events are a “no judgment” zone.

“I feel that the church that most people grew up in as kids had a negative environment. The greatest thing for me, as someone who’s given their life to Christ, is knowing that other people have that as an anchor and a form of healing,” he said of his Sunday Service gatherings.

The husband and father of four affirmed that he's "definitely born again" and maintained that those who are not in service to God are “in service to everything else.”

“To live inside of sin, it’s going to cost you more than you can pay,” West added. “You don’t want to continue to sin with no repentance. I understand that people feel that I’ve made some cultural sins. But the only real sins are the sins against God, and you don’t want to continue to sin against God.”

Part of his outspokenness has always been his support for Donald Trump and the Yeezy founder once again said he will be voting for the 45th president come November.

“I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color,” he told GQ. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.”

West's album, Jesus Is King, made history on the Billboard charts, ranking No. 1 on five charts upon its release.

It is the rapper’s first faith-based album and it topped the all-genre Billboard 200 in November, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums charts, Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums.





