Back to the Bible during the pandemic

Over 10 million more Americans turned to the Bible in the past year than before, as one in four adults reported reading the Bible more frequently during the pandemic compared to last year, the American Bible Society’s 2021 State of the Bible report suggests.

ABS released the first two chapters of its 11th annual State of the Bible report on Tuesday, documenting cultural trends in the realm of spirituality and Scripture engagement in the United States.

The data suggests that over 181 million Americans opened a Bible in the past year compared to 169 million adults who used a Bible at least occasionally in the year before.

