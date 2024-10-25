Home News Beloved Alabama pastor allegedly fatally shot by daughter; wife hospitalized with injuries

A beloved Alabama pastor was fatally shot by his own daughter at his home in Mobile on Sunday. His wife, who was also shot during the attack, is recovering from injuries and is expected to survive.

The pastor, identified as Robert Matthews of Joy Tabernacle Full Gospel Church, was gunned down on Sunday along with his wife, Twinetta Matthews, by their 36-year-old daughter, Charity Aleis Matthews, according to court documents cited by WKRG.

Authorities, who have charged her with two counts of attempted murder, one count of murder, and one count of reckless endangerment, suspect mental health issues might have been a factor in the shooting.

“We’ve already started the process of having her mentally evaluated to make sure that she is competent to face these charges and then her competency at the time of the offense will be evaluated later,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told WKRG.

Blackwood said his office is seeking to upgrade Charity Matthews’ charges to capital murder which would make her eligible for the death penalty if she is convicted.

“Going and doing this to family members and people that she knew. It’s a very terrible thing,” Blackwood said. “We’re going to hold her accountable for that.”

Police say the shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. After the attack, Charity Matthews allegedly took her two young children and left the scene. A day earlier, the late pastor’s daughter allegedly fired shots at her brother’s car but didn't injure him. Later that day, she allegedly shot the father of one of her children. She was arrested at the Marriott Hotel on Airport Boulevard in Mobile on Monday.

Joy Tabernacle Full Gospel Church did not immediately respond to calls from The Christian Post for comment Friday, but Shavon Buchanan, a close family friend, told Fox 10 on behalf of the Matthews family that the pastor’s wife is recovering in the hospital and expected to survive. She also remembered Pastor Matthews as an outstanding leader, loving husband and father.

“When I found out (on the news) it was the Matthews family there really are no words. It’s something that you would never expect. It’s almost like living in a nightmare only because they are such a great family,” a distraught Buchanan said while offering prayers for Charity Matthews as well.

“I know Charity was a loving person. I know she carries love in her heart. I know that she’s seen a lot, been through a lot just from personal conversations that I will not share. There just are no words. I love her and I’m praying for her as well,” she added.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Pastor Matthews shared a message on his church’s Facebook page about why sometimes God might not appear to be present in certain challenges the faithful experience.

“We’ve heard the phrase that God is good all the time and He is. And He has the power to heal, set free, and deliver and He does. But the question comes to mind, where is the power of God to heal, set free, and deliver us from this virus that is running rampant among us today?” he asked.

“Sometimes, God may refrain from showing His power to heal, set free, and deliver in order to bring us to a higher level of faith and trust in Him as He did with Job,” he explained.

“You might remember that God did not show Himself to be a protector or provider when the 10 children of Job were killed, and he lost all of his worldly possessions. You might also remember that God did not show Himself to be a healer when Job was afflicted with sore boils all over his body that caused him great pain and agony,” he added.

“Through it all, Job kept his integrity. He did not curse God and die. He blessed the name of the Lord even though he did not understand the reason why he was going through so much trouble and affliction. And because Job kept his integrity and trusted God, even though he did not understand the ways of God, God blessed him with twice as much in the end than he had in the beginning.”