Pastor accused of fatally shooting wife’s lover offered bail after 2-year wait

More than two years after he was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting his wife’s lover after discovering their affair, Matthew Dedmon, the former pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville, Missouri, has been offered bail.

Dedmon was offered a $30,000 bond, according to Law & Crime, after sitting in jail for more than two years without trial.

The Ozark Police Department reported on May 28, 2022, that they were called to the block of West Church Street at approximately 12:49 p.m. that day about a shooting. Officers found a man, later identified as 57-year-old Joe Newburn, in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Newburn died upon arrival at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, and Dedmon was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

Investigators cited by KY3 said the pastor, now 49, drove his truck to Ozark square to contact his wife on the day of the shooting when he saw her with Newburn in a restaurant. Dedmon then reportedly confronted Newburn about his affair with his wife and shot him three times during the confrontation.

Judge Laura Johnson had refused to grant Dedmon bail in September 2022 even though there were several factors in favor of allowing it, such as his lack of previous criminal history and ties to the community. Johnson, in her written decision, raised concern that the pastor wouldn’t appear in court based on the “seriousness” of the alleged murder and the “grave danger” he posed to the general public because he fired his gun multiple times outside a busy restaurant in Ozark that led to Newburn’s death.

Dedmon’s trial has been delayed due to a dispute in the discovery process relating to a “motion to endorse” witnesses to testify at trial from the prosecution.

As he languished in jail, Dedmon’s attorney asked for bond in a defense filing, pointing to the Missouri Constitution. The defense argued that the pastor was not charged with a capital offense and accused the prosecution of an “inexcusable act of late endorsements” on trial witnesses.

“This case has been pending for well over two years. Counsel for Defendant has worked diligently during that time to ready this cause for trial. Just as Counsel for Defendant believed that depositions were concluded (as she had deposed all endorsed witnesses) and the matter was finally ready to set for trial, the State filed its motion to endorse, [redacted],” the filing said. “The Defendant adamantly opposes this motion to endorse. However, the Defendant submits that should the Court grant the State’s motion to endorse, in whole or in part, that the Defendant should be granted release on bond due to the State’s inexcusable act of late endorsements, which if allowed, will cause an inevitable lengthy delay of the Defendant’s trial.”

On Oct. 1, the judge granted Dedmon the $30,000 bond on condition that he “wear a GPS and will remain on house arrest until further order of the Court.”

“Defendant may leave his home only for court appearances and emergency medical attention,” Johnson said.

Heritage Baptist Church’s new pastor, David Dossett, recalled in his written testimony how he had a chance to study Scripture with Dedmon before the devil attacked his marriage.

“After the Devil attacked the Dedmon’s [sic] and got ahold of Miss Chrissy through an affair it has since greatly affected the church and my family as well; when Bro Matt decided to pull the trigger of his gun it not only changed his life, but also his families [sic] and the church he was pastoring,” the young preacher explained.

“Although circumstances have been difficult, I strongly believe a single mistake does not dictate who an individual is, and I also believe Heritage can not only survive but thrive as we pursue God’s leadership in all that we do,” he added.

Dossett said he expects more spiritual attacks on the ministry, but he doesn’t plan on pastoring the church and neglecting his family responsibilities.

“I am not naive to think there won’t be more attacks of the devil ahead in this area, and that my wife will have things come up over the years ahead…, I understand God has called me to pastor my wife and family as they deal with things and not a church at the stake of my family,” he wrote.

“God made it clear to me that it was his plan for me to serve as pastor at Heritage,” he added. “I felt the confidence of God on that call to pastor as I studied through the Scriptures and it was confirmed through 2 Timothy 1:9 that God is not calling as being qualified, but of his own purpose and grace bestowed on my life. I don’t know what lies ahead, but I am confident that I’m in God’s will as I pursue His grace and the purpose He has given me for my life.”