Home Opinion How to best share your faith with your Muslim neighbor

Liam shifted nervously in his seat. The rich aroma of coffee filled the air, but the conversation brewing between his Muslim friend, Amir, was anything but casual.

Amir leaned in closer, a puzzled expression on his face, as he asked, "Liam, I need to understand: how can you worship one God when your faith talks about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit? It sounds like three gods to me."

A knot tightened in Liam's stomach; the concept of the Trinity was intricate, and he struggled to find the right words. He stared at his half-empty cup, hoping clarity would emerge from the dark brew. “Well, it’s… um, it’s one God in three persons,” he began hesitantly, his mind racing to craft a coherent response.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Many Christians experience apprehension when it comes to sharing their faith with their Muslim neighbors and friends. This hesitation often stems from a lack of understanding of Islamic teachings, which can lead to a reluctance to engage in conversations that may seem daunting or fraught with misunderstandings. Moreover, articulating complex Christian doctrines, such as the concept of the Trinity, can be particularly challenging in interfaith dialogues, as these teachings may not only be unfamiliar but also seemingly contradictory to Islamic beliefs. As a result, many Christians may feel ill-equipped and fearful of misrepresenting their faith, thus shying away from the very conversations that can foster mutual understanding and respect.

In this article, my goal is to close the divide by examining the fundamental principles of Islam and providing actionable strategies for cultivating authentic relationships with Muslims.

Muslim beliefs

Here are the primary articles of faith in Islam:

1. Belief in the oneness of Allah: At the core of Islamic faith is the belief in Allah, the one and only God. Muslims believe that Allah is all-powerful, all-knowing, merciful, and just. He is the creator of the universe and everything within it, and His attributes include compassion, wisdom, and supreme authority. This belief fosters a deep sense of reliance on and connection to Allah, encouraging Muslims to seek guidance and forgiveness through prayer and submission.

2. Belief in angels: Angels are considered spiritual beings created by Allah from light. They serve as his messengers and carry out various tasks in the universe, including delivering revelations, recording human deeds, and protecting individuals. Key angels include Jibreel (Gabriel), who communicated Allah’s messages to the prophets, and Mikail (Michael), who is responsible for providing sustenance.

3. Belief in holy books: Muslims revere multiple holy scriptures that serve as guides for humanity. Among these, the Torah (Taurat) is viewed as the revelation given to Moses, the Psalms (Zabur) to David, and the Gospels (Injils) to Jesus. However, the Quran is regarded as the final and ultimate revelation, revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over 23 years. It is believed to contain the literal word of Allah, serving as a complete and unaltered guide for all aspects of life, law, morality, and spirituality.

4. Belief in prophets: The prophets of Allah are chosen to deliver his message and guide humanity. Key figures include Adam, the first human; Noah, who preached monotheism; Abraham, known for his unwavering faith; Moses, a liberator of the Israelites; Jesus, revered for his miraculous birth and teachings; and Muhammad, considered the chief prophets, is regarded as the last and final prophet.

5.Belief in the Day of Judgment: The Day of Judgment (Yawm ad-din) is a time when all individuals will be resurrected and held accountable for their actions in this life. This belief emphasizes that one's deeds will determine their eternal fate — reward in paradise (Jannah) or punishment in hellfire (Jahannam). This accountability instills a sense of responsibility and encourages ethical behavior among individuals.

6. Belief in predestination: The concept of predestination (Qadar) is fundamental in Islam, wherein Muslims believe that Allah has predetermined every event and outcome in the universe. While humans possess free will to make choices, these choices unfold within the framework of Allah’s divine plan. This belief fosters a sense of acceptance and patience in facing life's challenges, as everything occurs according to Allah’s will and wisdom.

The core beliefs of Islam collectively form a worldview that shapes both personal and communal behaviors in line with Islamic teachings. At the heart of this worldview are the fundamental practices known as the Five Pillars of Islam. These pillars act as the bedrock of a Muslim's faith and actions, reinforcing the cohesive bond between belief and practice.

The Five Pillars of Islam

Shahada (Faith): The declaration of faith stating, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is his messenger."

The declaration of faith stating, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is his messenger." Salah (Prayer): Performing ritual prayers five times a day facing Mecca.

Performing ritual prayers five times a day facing Mecca. Zakat (Charity): Giving a portion of one's wealth to those in need, typically 2.5% of one's savings.

Giving a portion of one's wealth to those in need, typically 2.5% of one's savings. Sawm (Fasting): Observing fasting during the month of Ramadan, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to sunset.

Observing fasting during the month of Ramadan, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to sunset. Hajj (Pilgrimage): Undertaking the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime if one is physically and financially able.

Now that you have a grasp of the main beliefs in Islam, let’s explore how to befriend Muslims and share your faith with them.

For Christians interested in connecting with Muslim friends, it’s important to engage in discussions with respect, understanding, and kindness. Keeping the conversation approachable and focused on a sincere desire to learn from one another helps establish trust and openness. It’s best to avoid diving into theological debates. Begin by being a good listener, demonstrating that you genuinely care about their culture and religious background.

Sharing your personal journey of how you came to know Jesus as your Savior can be both a powerful and profoundly impactful experience. Take a moment to reflect on the pivotal moments in your life that led you to faith. You might want to describe specific challenges or struggles you faced, and how discovering Jesus offered you hope and eternal life.

When sharing your personal testimony, take the opportunity to read selected passages from the Gospels (Injils) with your Muslim friend, as these texts are revered in Islam. Focus on specific verses that illustrate Jesus as the Son of God, emphasizing His miraculous deeds and the profound event of His resurrection. By highlighting these passages, you may spark more meaningful conversations and exploration of Christian theology, inviting your Muslim friend to delve deeper into the significance of Jesus’s life and resurrection.

Let us now revisit the conversation about the doctrine of the Trinity between Liam, the Christian, and his Muslim friend, Amir.

For many Muslims, the idea of a Triune God can provoke confusion, as Islamic theology is firmly rooted in the belief in a singular, indivisible God (Tawhid). This fundamental difference may hinder constructive conversations, making it imperative to approach the subject with theological clarity.

Alan Shlemon explains the doctrine of the Trinity in a way that emphasizes both its biblical foundation and the importance of clarity in communication. It is crucial to clarify that Christians worship one God, not three separate gods, and to provide biblical references that support this belief (Deuteronomy 6:4; Matthew 28:19; John 1:1-14).

Shlemon offers a useful yet limited analogy, “Think of the Trinity like a triangle, where there are three corners, but it is still one shape. Similarly, in the Trinity, there are three distinct persons — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — but they share one divine nature. Christians are monotheists, meaning we believe in one God, but this one God exists in three persons who are co-equal and co-eternal, working together in perfect unity.”

Shlemon highlights that Christians do not believe in three gods but in one God who exists in three distinct persons — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. These three persons share the same divine essence or nature, meaning they are not three separate gods but one God in three relational distinctions. Another important distinction is that the term person in relation to the Trinity doesn’t refer to separate beings, but to relational distinctions within the one God. The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit have existed eternally and are co-equal and co-eternal. There was never a time when any of them did not exist.

By cultivating genuine friendships with Muslims, we foster a culture of empathy and openness that can dissolve barriers often constructed by fear and misunderstanding. These authentic relationships not only allow us to share our beliefs with confidence but also encourage us to listen and learn from one another, enriching our own perspectives in the process. By nurturing these connections, we reflect the love and unity that Christ embodies, demonstrating to our Muslim friends what it looks like to truly be reconciled to God.