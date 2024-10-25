Home News 'Passion of the Christ' director Mel Gibson endorses Trump, says Harris has 'IQ of a fence post' Gibson blasted 'appalling track record' of Harris

Actor and The Passion of the Christ director Mel Gibson recently revealed his support for former President Donald Trump and expressed his belief that Vice President Kamala Harris sports both an "appalling track record" and a low IQ.

"I don't think it's gonna surprise anyone who I vote for," Gibson told a TMZ reporter who approached him Thursday at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The reporter at first asked Gibson about whether 56-year-old actor Jim Caviezel is too old to play Jesus Christ in the upcoming sequel to The Passion of the Christ, and then pivoted to the election after the director was sparse on answers.

Trailing Gibson down the stairs, the reporter asked if it was a "bad guess" that he would be voting for Trump.

"I think that's a pretty good guess," the actor replied before railing against Harris' record.

"I know what it'll be like if we let her in," Gibson said in response to a question about what a second Trump term would look like. "That ain't good."

Gibson added that Harris has "a miserable track record, an appalling track record, no policies to speak of, and she's got the IQ of a fence post."

In response to a follow-up question about whether Harris would secure the border, Gibson replied simply, "Nope," according to a full video of the exchange.

The reporter continued to press the director about whether he would ever make a flattering film about Trump, at which point he shut the conversation down and said, "I've gotta go, guys."

In 2021, Gibson was photographed saluting Trump when they crossed paths at a UFC match near Las Vegas, according to the New York Post.

The sequel to Gibson's blockbuster film about the final 12 hours of Jesus' life, which grossed $600 million worldwide, is slated to start filming in 2025 and will focus on the resurrection, according to a report by Consequence that cited Italpress.

Gibson, who was recently spotted scouting for filming locations in Malta, has hinted that the film will touch on the spiritual warfare that took place amid the death and resurrection of Jesus.

"It’s not just about what happened in those three days; it’s about what happened in the entire realm — the spiritual world and all that unfolded there," he said in a recent interview.

The film is slated to have a release date in 2026, which is 22 years after the original film was released.