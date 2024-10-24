Home Opinion Real leadership is infectious. Let's look at the Bible

When Moses stood in front of the Red Sea and God asked him to part it, he had over 600,000 people standing behind him, watching his every step. His behavior and leadership at that crucial moment set the example for them to follow. From the leaders of each tribe under him to every individual. This is what we call “the waterfall effect.”

Strong leadership flows from the top down, like a waterfall. The waterfall effect demonstrates how leaders’ values, decisions, and actions cascade to their communities. Leadership flows down from its source, influencing culture, values, and even mental health — especially within the Latino community, where leadership is often tied closely to faith and family.

Biblical figures like Moses and Jesus exemplify this model, emphasizing the importance of shared responsibility and empowering others. By nurturing growth at every level, leaders create environments where truth, justice, wisdom, care, and strength flow throughout their communities. In modern faith-based settings, leadership support is essential, as their well-being directly impacts the community’s ability to thrive.

The Bible offers powerful leadership examples of the waterfall effect. In the Gospels, Jesus demonstrated how effective leadership can multiply resources to meet a community's needs. Faced with a hungry crowd of 5,000 people, He didn’t just provide for them alone — He provided His disciples the opportunity to participate in the work of distributing the food. This act of empowering others to help reflects a key principle of the waterfall effect.

Similarly, in Exodus 18, Moses was overwhelmed by the burdens of leadership, much like leaders today. Jethro, his father-in-law, advised Moses to delegate responsibilities by appointing leaders to oversee groups of Israelites. God’s wisdom flowed from Moses to these delegates and eventually impacted the entire nation. This guidance not only influenced the societal structure of the ancient Israelites but continues to influence leadership models today.

Even for the greatest leaders in history — like Moses — good leadership is a constant pursuit. Leaders learn from failures and by re-centering on God. One millennium after Moses, Jesus set the ultimate example of leadership aligned with God — sacrificial, clear, uncompromising, and driven by love for God and others.

The waterfall effect is about cascading leadership — where values, dedication to people, mission, goals and action trickle down from one leader to the next impacting entire communities. It is not just about passing responsibility, but nurturing growth so that every level of leadership is equipped to lead the ones below them.

In order for the waterfall effect to function effectively, organizations need healthy leadership teams and systems that support them in challenging environments. A 2022 Barna survey revealed a staggering 42% of pastors in the US had contemplated leaving full-time ministry in the past year. Statistics like this are exactly why the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC) is introducing new initiatives to support leaders so they can serve their communities more effectively. We are rolling out measures designed to buttress the mental and spiritual health of pastors and ministry leaders, as well influencing public policy and building bridges of collaboration between Hispanic and Latino Christian leaders.

By focusing on the well-being of ministry leaders, we aim to empower those at the frontlines of faith-based service. The hope is that, through the waterfall effect, this support will flow down from leaders to their communities, transmitting resilience and care within Latino congregations.

Whether in biblical times or today, it is vital for leaders to properly delegate responsibility in the face of complex issues. Delegation allows leaders to focus on larger strategic goals and guarantees that the community remains well-cared for.

When Moses appointed elders to help lead the Israelites, it was an early model of shared leadership. By distributing the tasks of judging disputes and offering counsel to smaller groups, Moses avoided burnout while ensuring that justice and wisdom flowed throughout the community. This structure didn’t just alleviate Moses’ burden — it allowed the community to thrive under well-organized leadership.

Today, similar models are necessary for faith-based communities, nonprofits, and other organizations. Leaders who feel they must shoulder every responsibility risk burnout, which can lead to greater challenges for the people they serve. These models also can collapse if the leader has a financial or moral failure of some kind. The waterfall effect encourages a model where leaders empower others to share the load to lead, spreading wisdom and support throughout the community.

The waterfall effect is a timeless principle that continues to shape communities today. Whether through biblical examples like Jesus and Moses or through modern initiatives aimed at supporting faith leaders, leadership's cascading influence remains crucial.

In an era where mental health and community resilience are increasingly important, leaders must remember the value of delegation, support, and empowerment.

When the responsibility of leadership is cultivated across communities, leaders create environments where all share in care, wisdom and strength. This is the true power of the waterfall effect: leadership that doesn’t just flow from the top but nourishes and empowers everyone it touches.