Celebrating the Christian life!

“The service was good and the baptism was quick, but what I experienced at the party changed me.”

Shirley was in her 70s, and I’ll never forget her words. She came to Christ because her grandson invited her to his baptism.

Shirley talked about how the entire church celebrated with her grandson after the service. “It was when they brought out the birthday cake to signify his new birth that I began to cry. The church began to sing. I had never experienced such joy, and I knew that I wanted to have this joy.”

You become what you celebrate. Whatever a church celebrates regularly will inevitably become rooted in the culture of the congregation.

