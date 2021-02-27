Christly care for elders in distress Christly care for elders in distress

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A church in Georgia has opened a new facility to minister to both those suffering from dementia and their caregivers, for whom they also offer resources and respite.

First United Methodist Church of Albany has been looking after those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementia illnesses, as well as their caregivers, since 1988.

Last July, they completed a new building for their Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility was not officially opened until January.

Nancy Goode, executive director of the Alzheimer's Outreach Center, told The Christian Post in an interview Wednesday that they “provide trusted professional care for those with any type of dementia.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/georgia-church-opens-center-for-dementia-patients-caregivers.html