Don't be afraid — God is with you!

Searches on the YouVersion Bible app increased by 80% this year, to nearly 600 million, as the pandemic created a sense of uncertainty and turmoil. The verse Isaiah 41:10, which is about God’s promise for strength and help, was the verse that was bookmarked, highlighted and shared the most.

“Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand,” reads what became YouVersion's Bible verse of the year.



Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/2020s-most-read-bible-verse-found-in-book-of-isaiah-youversion.html

