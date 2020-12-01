In COVID times, Christ's Gospel reaches out In COVID times, Christ's Gospel reaches out

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The Gospel has advanced powerfully in 2020, Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association President Franklin Graham told The Christian Post.

In 2019, 1.3 million people gave their lives to Christ through online ministries, Graham said. In 2020, 1.7 million people did.

“I try to shy away from the questions on numbers. God’s the one who gives the increase. It’s not Franklin Graham and it’s not the institution,” he said.

The pandemic meant that Graham had to cancel evangelistic crusades and concentrate on using new ways to spread the Gospel. Situations might change but the call to preach the Gospel faithfully always remains, Graham emphasized.

“I think there’s nothing normal about 2020. We’ve never gone through a pandemic in my lifetime. The world has never been locked down before,” he said. “It’s God who touches people’s hearts and opens up people’s eyes. The pandemic hasn’t stopped it. If anything, it’s advanced it.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/god-has-softened-hearts-during-covid-franklin-graham.html

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit