Is cancel culture coming for you?

Though the cancel culture has unfortunately been with us for a number of years, George Floyd’s tragic death, combined with the confusion and fear of a pandemic in the information age, has greatly accelerated its threat to a core American value – the freedom to speak your mind.

Historically, protectors of the First Amendment have always kept a watchful eye on government as being speech’s primary threat. However, as in many things, the year 2020 has changed the calculation.

Today, by far, the preeminent threat to free speech is the Internet.

More specifically, the Internet Vigilante Mob. If the Internet Mob is not challenged in its policing of your speech, eventually it will come for your beliefs, because speech is almost genetically intertwined with what you believe.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/defend-free-speech-from-the-mob-because-your-beliefs-are-next.html