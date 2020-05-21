Prayer is up in the UK!

More people are now praying in the U.K. following the government's widespread lockdown orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released by the charity Tearfund reveals.

According to a Savanta ComRes poll of over 2,100 U.K. adults surveyed April 24-27, some 44% of respondents said they pray. And one in 20 people reported starting the habit of prayer for the first time during the lockdown.

The survey, commissioned by Tearfund, also found that one in five respondents had asked someone else to "say a prayer" since the social distancing measures were implemented. And one in five said "they have read a religious text during lockdown."

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/more-brits-turning-to-prayer-during-coronavirus-lockdown-survey.html