Social media witnessing in a polarized society

In an increasingly polarized society, Bishop T.D. Jakes has encouraged Christians to use discretion when posting on social media, stressing the power of content that “sheds light rather than generates heat.”

“When you're broaching a sensitive subject, a controversial subject, a subject where you have an opinion ... but may not have necessarily done your research on, I think it's better to start a conversation with a trusted friend and almost use him as a focus group to make sure that you're looking at it holistically, and not just narrowly through the lens of your own point of view, so that when you make a statement, it sheds light rather than generates heat,” Jakes, founder of The Potter's House, told The Christian Post on Thursday when asked about “best practices” when it comes to posting on social media.

