Staying strong for the work of Christ

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

For they all wanted to frighten us, thinking, “Their hands will drop from the work, and it will not be done.” But now, O God, strengthen my hands." Nehemiah 6:9 (ESV)

Nehemiah had his work cut out for him. If his conspirators Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem and other enemies weren’t trying to distract and make up things to bring him down to stop the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls, in the next breath they were trying to kill him. Anything to stop the work.

Through many unsuccessful attempts, the disruptors conspired to wear down Nehemiah, his men and their efforts in rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls. They sought to discourage their progress in hopes they would shrink back; that their hands might “get too weak for the work” causing the work to be suspended.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/a-prayer-for-remaining-steadfast-in-todays-culture.html