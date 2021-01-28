You can't do marriage without Jesus! You can't do marriage without Jesus!

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian singer-songwriter couple Jeremy and Adrienne Camp recently discussed the importance of vulnerability in marriage and how personal intimacy with God contributes to a healthy, thriving relationship.

“You can’t do marriage without Jesus, period,” Jeremy Camp said on “The Crazy Happy Podcast,” a new show from Daniel Fusco and the Edifi Podcast Network. “I think that's the key, is putting Him in the center of marriage.”

“Marriage is not about our happiness it's about our holiness ... you realize getting in there that you're being refined,” he continued. “I think that people have this idea when they are stepping into marriage that, 'I'm going to find the person that's going to fulfill me.' When you go into marriage with that mindset, ‘I found this person that's going to fulfill my heart,’ you're setting yourself up for failure.”

“Marriage doesn't complete you. Jesus completes you. Marriage is just a partnership together and walking through this life together.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/entertainment/jeremy-and-adrienne-camp-warn-couples-only-jesus-completes-you.html

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit