8 movies, faith-fueled series families can watch together this Thanksgiving

During Thanksgiving weekend, when families gather around crowded tables and finally have a moment to slow down, few traditions feel more comforting than watching a good movie together. It’s a time when grandparents, teens, toddlers and everyone in between look for stories they can all enjoy, stories that spark conversations, fuel imagination and, sometimes, simply make everyone laugh.

This year brings a slew of quality family-friendly entertainment, from heartfelt dramas based on true stories to laugh-out-loud animated adventures. Many of these titles highlight the themes that define Thanksgiving itself: gratitude to God, resilience, reconciliation and the strength of community.

From uplifting biographical films like “Soul on Fire” and “Sarah’s Oil,” early-Christmas favorites like "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," or adventure-filled animated series like “The Wingfeather Saga,” here are eight options that the whole family can watch together this Thanksgiving.