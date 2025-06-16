Home News 8 Israelis killed, some 100 wounded as death toll climbs to 24 after latest Iranian missile assaults

After eight Israelis were killed in Iranian missile strikes overnight (Sunday-Monday), the IDF on Monday shared some of the first statistics regarding the effectiveness of its air defense systems in the ongoing "Operation Rising Lion" war with Iran.

Four people were killed in Petah Tikvah in the ballistic missile barrage at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning, when the missile scored a direct hit on the secure room in the apartment building.

The ballistic missiles launched by Iran have large warheads of around 880 to 2,200 pounds, and they hit with a high level of kinetic energy as well.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The secure rooms inside most newer Israeli homes are unable to withstand a direct hit by such a large warhead; however, they can protect their occupants in the event of a strike next to the secure room.

The military’s Home Front Command reported that all deaths in the ballistic missile strikes, except the two in Petah Tikvah, involved individuals who were not in safe rooms.

In the incident in Petah Tikvah, the Home Front Command noted that occupants of the safe rooms in the floors directly above and directly below the missile impact site were safe.

The two others who were killed in the Petah Tikvah missile attack were both outside their safe rooms, with one being on the floor above the missile impact, while the other person was in the building next to the one impacted. The latter died from the shockwave of the explosion.

An 80-year-old man died in Bnei Brak after a missile fell there. EMS personnel recovered the bodies of three people who died in a missile impact in the Haifa Bay area.

According to the IDF's latest figures, the combined air defense systems have been between 80% to 90% effective in downing incoming Iranian ballistic missiles over the past several days.

The military said that over 370 ballistic missile launches from Iran were reported since the start of Operation Rising Lion, while 30 missile impact sites have been identified.

While some missile impacts have occurred in open areas — where no interception is attempted — most have struck near or within populated zones, as the Iranian military has specifically targeted military and Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv, as well as key energy infrastructure in the Haifa Bay region.

As of Monday morning, 24 people have been confirmed dead in the attacks, with the IDF reporting that only two of the victims were inside a protected room at the time.

IDF Home Front Command affirmed that the safe rooms are the most secure place to be during a ballistic missile attack. The military authority said that newer safe rooms are superior to public bomb shelters, while affirming that older underground shelters are still safe. Many lives have been saved in the recent Iranian attacks due to the occupants entering their safe rooms when warned, the authority stated.

The IDF also said that while it attempts to provide advance warning in the case of each Iranian attack, there have been several technical malfunctions that prevented it from distributing multiple warning notices.

Home Front Command officer, Brig.-Gen. Liron Donnell, told Ynet News that despite the malfunctions, the air raid warning sirens, which give about one and a half minute's notice before the missiles arrive, did function properly in the Petah Tikvah attacks.

“As much as possible — we ask citizens to stay in a protected and functional safe room when an alarm sounds. This saves lives,” Donnell said. “From what we learned from the sites of the attacks, people who were in shelters were not harmed.”

She reiterated, “Civilian behavior saves lives and dramatically reduces casualties on the home front. Even when looking at the recent destruction sites — we see clearly: those who were in shelters were saved.”

According to the latest military figures, 592 Israelis have been injured since the start of the operation against Iran: 10 are listed in serious condition, 36 in moderate condition, and 546 have suffered minor injuries.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.