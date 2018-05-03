12 National Day of Prayer Quotes by American Presidents

Expand | Collapse Thursday marks this year's National Day of Prayer, a time when Americans pray for their country in solemn and joyful supplication on a nationwide scale. The annual observance was established by an act of Congress in 1952 and regularly features tens of thousands of local events across the United States. For generations, presidents of both parties have issued proclamations calling for a National Day of Prayer, releasing such proclamations throughout the year. Here are 12 inspirational quotes from presidential proclamations made through the years in honor of the prayer-filled observance.

October 1955 Proclamation
(Photo: Public Domain) Former general and president of the United States of America, Dwight David Eisenhower.
"... all of those whom we have revered as leaders throughout our history have been wont to turn to Almighty God in thanks for His providence and in suppliance for His guidance; and ... it is fitting that we of this generation, who are the heirs of their handiwork, should emulate those inspired builders of our Nation and should turn our hearts and minds to things spiritual." — President Dwight D. Eisenhower

October 1962 Proclamation
Baker Books, Hanspeter Nuesch Prominent Evangelist Billy Graham prays with President John F. Kennedy. Graham biographer Hanspeter Nuesch explained that even though he rubbed shoulders with famous people, Graham did not stress fame - he even told the president to all him back because he was speaking with his maid.
"Let us pray for our Nation and for other nations of the world. Alay we especially ask God's blessing upon — Our homes, that this integral unit of society may nurture our youth and give to them the needed faith in God, in our Nation, and in their future; Our citizens, that they may increase in the desire to promote mercy and justice, peace and freedom, good will and brotherhood; that they may open new frontiers in helping to alleviate hunger, ignorance and disease; Our Nation, that each new achievement may add to our heritage of faith; And our world, that this generation may experience the fruits of peace and may know the real meaning of brotherhood under God." — President John F. Kennedy

September 1964 Proclamation
(Photo: LBJ Library Photo / File) Lady Bird Johnson, left, and President Lyndon B. Johnson are shown during the signing ceremony for the Interior Department Appropriation Bill at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, July —26, 1968. Lady Bird died Wednesday, July 11, 2007, at her home in Austin, Texas.
"I urge that each of us turn to God on that day — acknowledging that our country continues, as it was founded, "with a firm reliance upon the protection of divine Providence"; — thanking Him for the blessings of mind and spirit which He has heaped upon us in a land of vast bounty; — begging His forgiveness for our shortcomings; — asking for the patience, the wisdom, the understanding, and the courage we need to carry on His work." — President Lyndon B. Johnson

October 1972 Proclamation
National Archives & Records Administration President Nixon, with edited transcripts of Nixon White House Tape conversations during broadcast of his address to the Nation.
"In all our concerns and all our affairs as a nation, both at home and abroad, prayer should be not merely an embellishment, but an essential: both the prayer of affirmation that our God is great and good, that He made us and not we ourselves, and the prayer of petition that He may guide and protect us every one." — President Richard Nixon

March 1976 Proclamation
(Photo: AP / David Longstreath) Former President Gerald Ford and wife Betty acknowledge applause from the convention floor during the evening session of the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego Monday, Aug. 12, 1996. Former first lady Betty Ford said Tuesday Dec. 26, 2006, that President Gerald Ford has died.
"In this Bicentennial year, we will often reflect on the events of 200 yens ago. As we recall the crises of those early days, let us also reflect on the profound faith in God which inspired the founding fathers."
"I call upon all Americans to pray that day, each in his or her own way, for the strength to meet the challenges of the future with the same courage and dedication Americans showed the world two centuries ago." — President Gerald Ford

September 1980 Proclamation
"I further ask that all who so desire make this a Day of Fast as well. On that day, I ask Americans to join me in thanksgiving to God for His blessings and in earnest prayer to Him for His protection in the year ahead. Finally, may He grant freedom to all unjustly held captive, and may He grant us His vision of a world at peace." — President Jimmy Carter

January 1983 Proclamation
(Photo: Reuters/Joe Marquette/FILE SV) Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who forged a conservative revolution that transformed American politics, died on June 5, 2004 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease, U.S. media reported. Reagan is pictured waving to well-wishers on the south lawn of the White House on April 25, 1986, before departing for a summit in Tokyo.
"From General Washington's struggle at Valley Forge to the present, this Nation has fervently sought and received divine guidance as it pursued the course of history. This occasion provides our Nation with an opportunity to further recognize the source of our blessings, and to seek His help for the challenges we face today and in the future." — President Ronald Reagan

April 1991 Proclamation
REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S. on February 5, 2017.
"As we seek to chart a proper course in a world that is changing by the hour, our observance of a National Day of Prayer reminds us that we can always place our trust in the steady, unfailing light that is the love of God. Time and again, Scripture tells us of the constancy of the Almighty. Indeed, His kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, wrote the Psalmist, and His dominion endures throughout all generations." — President George H.W. Bush

March 1995 Proclamation
(Photo: REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich) Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during the second night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016.
"Our Nation was built on the steadfast foundation of the prayers of our ancestors. In times of blessing and crisis, stability and change, thanksgiving and repentance, appeals for Divine direction have helped the citizens of the United States to remain faithful to our long-standing commitment to life, liberty, and justice for all." — President Bill Clinton

April 2002 Proclamation
(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks at the dedication of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016.
"We offer thanks for the countless blessings God has provided. And we thank God for sanctifying every human life by creating each of us in His image."
"Especially since September 11, millions of Americans have been led to prayer. They have prayed for comfort in a time of grief, for understanding in a time of anger, and for protection in a time of uncertainty. We have all seen God's great faithfulness to our country. America's enemies sought to weaken and destroy us through acts of terror. None of us would ever wish on anyone what happened on September 11th. Yet tragedy and sorrow none of us would choose have brought forth wisdom, courage, and generosity. In the face of terrorist attacks, prayer provided Americans with hope and strength for the journey ahead." — President George W. Bush

May 2009 Proclamation
(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst) Former President Barack Obama has been decompressing since he stepped down from the White House.
"Let us also use this day to come together in a moment of peace and goodwill. Our world grows smaller by the day, and our varied beliefs can bring us together to feed the hungry and comfort the afflicted; to make peace where there is strife; and to lift up those who have fallen on hard times. As we observe this day of prayer, we remember the one law that binds all great religions together: the Golden Rule, and its call to love one another; to understand one another; and to treat with dignity and respect those with whom we share a brief moment on this Earth." — President Barack Obama

May 2017 Proclamation
(Screenshot: Twitter/@ChristinaWBRC) Players on the University of Alabama championships football team pray with President Donald Trump at the White House on April 10, 2018.
"We are united in prayer, each according to our own faith and tradition, and we believe that in America, people of all faiths, creeds, and religions must be free to exercise their natural right to worship according to their consciences. We are also reminded and reaffirm that all human beings have the right, not only to pray and worship according to their consciences, but to practice their faith in their homes, schools, charities, and businesses—in private and in the public square—free from government coercion, discrimination, or persecution." — President Donald Trump