18 Christian leaders arrested in China amid crackdown on churches

Leaders of a Chinese house church have been arrested for purportedly “illegally using information networks” in what looks to be part of a broader crackdown by the CCP on non-state-sanctioned Christian denominations.

This latest incident occurred at Zion Church in Beihai, Guangxi Province, where Senior Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri was among the 18 arrested.

They could be held in pre-trial detention indefinitely or receive prison sentences of up to three years, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Zion Church is among the largest unofficial churches in China, boasting at least 5,000 members. In 2018, Beijing officials closed down the church’s main building after it refused to install CCTV cameras.

Scott Bower, CEO of CSW, condemned the arrest of Pastor Jin and other Zion Church leaders. He said they had "been targeted solely for the peaceful exercise of their religious beliefs."

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to release these individuals immediately and without condition, and to cease its harassment of churches and religious groups that choose not to register with the CCP in order to practice their religion or belief without undue interference and surveillance," he said.

According to Open Doors, which monitors anti-Christian activity across the world, China has recently begun cracking down on unregistered churches. In September, it was reported that 70 Christians had been detained, with some being arrested during church services.

Accusations included “fraud,” “running an illegal business,” or “organizing unlawful meetings.” In at least one case, church members responsible for managing the collections were accused of financial wrongdoing, despite no complaints from within the church, Open Doors said.

A local partner for Open Doors said of the situation, “Due to the recent crackdown, our church has come to a standstill. More than 80 groups within the house church movement have ceased meeting. Of the original 14 churches, only a few remain.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today