Over 18,500 People Commit Lives to Jesus Christ at Huge Luis Palau Association Crusade in Colombia

(Screenshot: Facebook/Luis Palau) Evangelist Luis Palau's Association at a Gospel crusade in Bogotá, Colombia, on August 19, 2018.

Evangelist Luis Palau's Association has reported big numbers for its recent Gospel crusade in Bogotá, where over 18,500 people deciding to follow Jesus Christ.

The evangelist's Facebook page has been sharing updates this week about the seven evangelistic events that took place in the Colombian city between Aug. 12–19.

Over 200,000 people attended the events, with another 410,000 viewers watching videos online. It says that as many as 18,545 people made decisions to follow Christ during the events, which were helped by 852 partnering churches.

"Praise the Lord for what He accomplished in Bogotá this past week! Many lives were changed and hearts encouraged. Here are just a few fast facts to bless and encourage you," an update on Wednesday read.

National Religious Broadcasters noted that 12,700 of the decisions to follow Jesus were made in a public confession on the closing night of the festival.

Palau himself was not able to take the stage at the festival, due to being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January. He posted a video on Facebook where he said: "Bogotá is going through a very poor cold state right now. It's 9,000 feet high, and not good for someone whose immune system is weak. Pat, my wife, is going to greet the crowd and explain with real sorrow why I couldn't come.

"We're waiting on the reports every day. We'll rejoice in the harvest, we'll praise the Lord for the victories, the reminiscing, and all the joy that they will have. The Lord is there, that's what really counts."

Andrew Palau led the preaching in his father's absence, as he has for numerous previous Gospel crusades, and shared his excitement for how massive the evangelistic events were shaping up to be.

"Expectations are sky high and God is clearly going before us and working," Andrew Palau said before leaving for Bogotá. "Now we get the opportunity and joy to deliver the life-changing message of God's love. I love our part!"

Andrew Palau led another massive crusade in South America at the end of May and the beginning of June, this time at the March for Jesus festival in São Paulo, Brazil, which gathered hundreds of thousands on the streets.

"To see so many people marching in unity of their dedication to follow Jesus together, it was truly unbelievable," he said at the time.

Later in June, the evangelist provided a health update regarding his father to The Christian Post in an interview.

"He's doing well in his inner spirit and in his confidence about eternity. He's strong as can be. He can't wait to get there in a way, [but] don't count him out yet," he told CP. "Every day is like gold. We got to maximize every day and take advantage and we've done so. Thank the Lord we have no regrets."

A film about the elderly evangelist's life and his preaching to millions is meanwhile set to be released in October, titled "Palau the Movie."

"I hope you'll see the movie and bring the young people, because it's such a beautiful illustration for young people [to know] that whatever God puts on their hearts the world will want to tear them down and say, 'Don't be ridiculous, there's so much hopelessness and division in this world, nothing good can ever happen through you.' And here's a picture of someone who just believed God and perseveres," Andrew Palau said about the upcoming film.