18 students, 1 teacher killed in mass shooting at Texas elementary school Gov. Abbott identifies shooter as 18-year-old Uvalde High School student

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. ET: The death toll rose to 20, among them 18 children, who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning. President Joe Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott where he offered “any and all assistance he needs.” Biden will be speaking about the shooting at 8:15 p.m. ET from the White House.

Original report:

Eighteen students and one teacher are dead after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire Tuesday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School, who was shot and killed at the scene.

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said during a press briefing.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the elementary school, Abbott said, adding that the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital posted an update at 2:47 p.m. Central time that it has admitted 13 children for triage and transfer, with two unidentified individuals being dead on arrival.

“Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer. Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available. Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” explained the hospital.

Two hours earlier, the hospital reported that it was “currently caring for several students in the ER” and that “immediate family” of the students “are to report to the cafeteria on the second floor.”

“UMH staff will be in constant communication with the family members. If you are not an immediate family member, we are asking you to refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” they said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District posted an alert on its official Facebook page in the early afternoon on Tuesday that there was an “an active shooter at Robb Elementary.”

“Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status,” they stated at the time.

Later, they designated the Willie DeLeon Civic Center as the location for reuniting parents with their children, noting that they needed to account for the students before they could release them.

“Parents are asked to pick up students at the regular dismissal times at the child's campus. There will be no bus transportation,” posted the school district about three hours after the first alert about an active shooter.

“Officers will be on site to escort students to the [parents’] cars. Parents please be patient as lines will be long.”